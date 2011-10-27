Highlights of the Issue: February 2010

Transition Game, by Chuck Salter, page 56

In the Great Recession, we all need to be improvisers. Steve Nash-the NBA all-star who made his career creatively managing chaos on the court and in business-shows us how to pick-and-roll our way through tough times.

Switch: How to Change Things When Change Is Hard, by Chip Heath & Dan Heath, page 62.

Exclusive excerpt from the Heaths’ forthcoming book.

How do you do the change you want to see? Best-selling authors and Fast Company columnists Chip Heath and Dan Heath offer a first step: In any given problem, don’t figure out what’s wrong. Find what’s working-then clone the success.

Calatrava Goes Public, by Linda Tischler, page 68

A profile of Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, who’s about to go mainstream in America, where his buildings, bridges, and transport hubs will eventually redefine the landscapes of Florida, Dallas, and New York.

The Germans Are Coming, by Ellen McGirt, page 74

Volkswagen wants to become the world’s No. 1 carmaker. But first it has to win over the U.S., a dismal market with drivers who fetishize cup holders and living-room-size cars.

Super Human, by Paul Hochman, page 80

A look at the $2.8 billion prosthetics industry reveals sexy next-generation prosthetic limbs worth giving up-no joke-an arm and a leg.

The New New Urbanism, by Greg Lindsay, page 88

South Korea’s New Songdo City is the most important “instant city” in half a century. And with the help of tech titan Cisco, 20 more of them could soon be on the way.