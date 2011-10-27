Highlights of the Issue: February 2010

January 13, 2010
Transition Game, by Chuck Salter, page 56
In the Great Recession, we all need to be improvisers. Steve Nash-the NBA all-star who made his career creatively managing chaos on the court and in business-shows us how to pick-and-roll our way through tough times.
Switch: How to Change Things When Change Is Hard, by Chip Heath & Dan Heath, page 62.
Exclusive excerpt from the Heaths’ forthcoming book.
How do you do the change you want to see? Best-selling authors and Fast Company columnists Chip Heath and Dan Heath offer a first step: In any given problem, don’t figure out what’s wrong. Find what’s working-then clone the success.
Calatrava Goes Public, by Linda Tischler, page 68
A profile of Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, who’s about to go mainstream in America, where his buildings, bridges, and transport hubs will eventually redefine the landscapes of Florida, Dallas, and New York.
The Germans Are Coming, by Ellen McGirt, page 74
Volkswagen wants to become the world’s No. 1 carmaker. But first it has to win over the U.S., a dismal market with drivers who fetishize cup holders and living-room-size cars.
Super Human, by Paul Hochman, page 80
A look at the $2.8 billion prosthetics industry reveals sexy next-generation prosthetic limbs worth giving up-no joke-an arm and a leg.
The New New Urbanism, by Greg Lindsay, page 88
South Korea’s New Songdo City is the most important “instant city” in half a century. And with the help of tech titan Cisco, 20 more of them could soon be on the way.
It Had to Be You, by David Lidsky, page 22
YouTube turns 5 on February 14. A look back on its short but influential life.
The Goods, page 51
It’s a material world and our new section covers the delights-and duds-of our times, from messenger bags you’ll be proud to tote around to demographic urns that depict the stuff of life.
Attention, Walmart Shoppers: Clean-up in Aisle Nine, by Kate Rockwood, page 30
A sustainability yardstick for all products? Walmart’s making it happen.
Killer Apps, by Farhad Manjoo, page 38
Is Apple’s wildly successful App Store the business model for the 21st century? Imitate it at your own risk, warns tech columnist Farhad Manjoo.
Let the Games Begin! Numerology, by Anne C. Lee, page 104
Eighty-plus nations; 5,500 athletes and officials; a $1.6 billion budget. These figures and more illuminate the Winter Olympics, set to hit Vancouver February 12.
