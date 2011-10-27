Fast Company Announces 2010 Ranking Of World’s Most Innovative Companies

First Solar, Novartis, HP among the companies honored in the March 2010 issue and at FastCompany.com.

New York, February 18, 2010 — Fast Company‘s annual Most Innovative Companies issue honors major brands including Cisco, Disney, and GE along with such rising newcomers as Spotify, Gilt Groupe, HTC, and the Indian Premier League. Facebook leads the annual ranking of the Top 50, after growing its user-base from 150 million to 350 million in just one year.

Overall, Fast Company recognized 250 plus companies, including more than 75 non-U.S. businesses. Five of the Top 50 are based in China: Huawei (No. 5), BYD (No. 16), Alibaba (No. 29), HTC (No. 31), and Huayi Brothers (No. 42).

In addition to the Top 50, Fast Company cited 59 Innovation All-stars, culled from past Top 50 honorees, plus ranked the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in 24 categories, including advertising and marketing, biotech, film and TV, media, music, and sports.

To create this year’s Most Innovative Companies issue, Fast Company‘s editorial team analyzed information on thousands of businesses across the globe. The result is a package unlike that of any other business media. It’s not just about revenue growth and profit margins; it’s about identifying creative models and progressive cultures – to define the many forms of innovation that exist across the business landscape.

“It was invigorating to engage with so many exciting new ideas and developments,” said Fast Company editor Robert Safian. “Our goal was to offer a snapshot of the creativity at work in the global marketplace, and to inspire the Fast Company audience with illustrations of how powerful and effective business can be.”

“There are a lot of amazing technology companies out there so we’re honored to be #1 on Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies list,” said Mike Schroepfer, vice president of engineering at Facebook. “It is awesome to see the Facebook technology team recognized. We pride ourselves on moving fast to introduce new technologies and products that can enhance the lives of hundreds of millions of people worldwide.”