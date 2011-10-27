Highlights of the issue: April 2010

COVER STORY: The Real Smart Phone Revolution, by Anya Kamenetz, page 66

Forget the chalkboard and eraser. iPhones and other handheld devices are transforming the way teachers teach and kids-some as young as 3-learn. Thousands of new mobiles have come into use at schools across the U.S. in just the past year – and are being introduced across the globe, from Mexico to Nepal to Kenya. It’s all working, and shaking the education establishment to its core. Writer Anya Kamenetz reports on how technology is making kids smarter everywhere.

Pod Star, by Ellen McGirt, page 78

Call it the podcast that launched 50 million downloads. Comedian Adam Carolla turned a rant about the ills of traditional media, delivered two days after he was unexpectedly fired from his CBS morning-radio show, into the hottest multimedia network in the podiverse. With analysts predicting podcast listernership overall to grow to 38 million strong in three years, Carolla is an accidental pioneer in a medium with surprising commercial punch.

Combustible, by Joshua Hammer, page 84

In the rush to capitalize on untapped oil fields in Kurdish Iraq, dozens of companies-some with links to U.S. officials-have ignited a bitter dispute between the Kurds and Baghdad. Joshua Hammer investigates the players embroiled at the heart of the conflict and the fortunes at stake.

Ford’s Big Reveal, by Paul Hochman, page 90

The one American automaker that didn’t take TARP money from the government last year has a surprising plan for surviving the downturn: become a consumer-electronics company. How Ford’s Sync technology is transforming its cars into rolling, talking, socially networked, cloud-connected supermachines.

Watch Your Back, Barbie! By Kate Rockwood, page 96

The lucre of conquering the girls aisle in toy stores-a possible $400 million opportunity-was hard to resist for Spin Master, the No. 3 toymaker in North American Through tech-savvy storytelling and 21st-century marketing for its Liv dolls, it created a rival that could stand up to queen bee Barbie-and walked off with a sold-out success story.

When Bad Products Happen to Big Companies, by Kate Rockwood, page 22

How could anybody forget the furor over New Coke 25 years ago? We remember the reformulated-product debacle and four others whose launches fell flat.