Highlights of the Issue: May 2010

COVER STORY: This Chief Means Business, by Jeff Chu page 72

Why is Admiral Mike Mullen, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, having incognito meetings with top CEOs from Wall Street to Hollywood? America’s top military adviser says it’s all in the name of national security.

Look Who’s Curing Cancer, by Chuck Salter, page 80

Thanks to a brilliant initiative by IBM, half a million ordinary people, such as 24-year-old college grad Lauren Moran, are changing the face of cancer, one idle computer at a time.

Fast Cities 2010, page 84

What does a Fast City look like? For this year’s annual package, we found the most innovative civic programs across the nation and modeled them all into one ideal American city – from Portland’s high-tech farmers markets to Oakland’s hydrogen fuel-cell buses to Minneapolis’s everywhere-for-everyone Wi-Fi access to Austin’s car-sharing initiative.

Repeat Offenders, by Mark Borden, page 94

Meet the brash and outrageous characters behind viral marketing firm Mekanism. They have promised to do for Fast Company what they’ve done for the likes of Pepsi, Charles Schwab, and Toyota. Will the Web ever be the same?

Fantasy Island, by Jeff Wise, page 100

Just last year, national media outlets held up antivirus software pioneer John McAfee as a cautionary tale about the recession, because he allegedly lost his nearly $100 million fortune.

Yet today, McAfee is lounging in comfort in Belize – avoiding U.S. courts, cultivating odd jungle plants, and pondering an adventure-travel business. Jeff Wise journeys to the rainforests to try separating fact from fiction.

International Virtual Assistants Day, by Dan Macsai, page 32

More than 40 years after Hal9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey set the bar, we are still in search of one of tech’s holy grails: the virtual personal assistant. A tour of its evolution.