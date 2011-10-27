Highlights of the Issue: July/August 2010

COVER STORY: The Invincible Apple–10 Lessons From the Coolest Company Anywhere, by Farhad Manjoo, page 68

Apple has unseated Microsoft as the world’s most valuable tech company-confirmation of its central place in American business and America’s culture. From corner offices to college campuses, we are all part of Apple Nation, aspiring to emulate the success, cachet, and cool of Steve Jobs’s unique creation. But just what gives Apple its distinct Apple-ness? Farhad Manjoo breaks through the generalities, hyperbole, and knee-jerk assumptions, uncovering 10 distinct attributes that companies, executives, and entrepreneurs can all learn from.

Doctor Love, by Adam L. Penenberg, page 78

What’s behind our compulsive Facebook and Twitter addictions? According to neuroeconomist Paul Zak, the answer lies in oxytocin-the generosity-trust chemical in our brain. His study results, about financial relationships and social media, are a wake-up call for any company that wants to build a devoted following, online or off.

From Big Oil to Big Algae, by Anya Kamenetz, page 84

Cynthia Warner was the highest-ranking woman executive at BP when she left in 2009 to join an algae-biofuels startup. Part of a “Beyond Petroleum” generation of BP execs disillusioned by over-aggressive exploration efforts, Warner explains what the Deepwater Horizon spill means to the future of Big Oil-and why she’s betting on pond scum instead.

Take Us to the River, by Michael Fitzgerald, page 90

Warner Music Group’s Lyor Cohen is on the verge of cracking the media world’s most pressing business riddle: how to successfully replace analog dollars with a river of digital nickels.

Get What You Want for Nothing, by Nancy Lublin, page 96

There’s plenty of power in zero, writes Fast Company columnist Nancy Lublin, if you simply follow the practices of the most successful not-for-profits. Lublin shows what she calls “ginormous corporations” how to do more with less-and thrive.

EXCLUSIVE: The Best-Designed Stuff of 2010, by Linda Tischler, page 102

A look at products that won top honors from the Industrial Designers Society of America, from eco-friendly consumer electronics to the coolest backyard barbecue to the wildest roller skate ever.