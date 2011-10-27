Highlights of the Issue: September 2010

COVER STORY: The World’s Most Creative CEO, by Ellen McGirt, page 66

No, we’re not talking about Steve Jobs. Have you ever known Jobs to create something with his own two hands? Does he pal around with street artists from Tokyo to Sao Paulo? Can he mix easily with athletes like Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods, and work collaboratively with them to design new products? Mark Parker of Nike does all that, and has wowed investors in the process. For years, Parker worked in the shadow of Nike founder Phil Knight, creating actual goods and technologies that have helped make Nike a global cultural force. In a first-ever in-depth profile, Parker invites Fast Company into his museum-like office—jam-packed with mind-blowing artwork—and shares his hand-drawn sketches, his unconventional management techniques and the untold story of how he rose from obsessive marathoner to shoe designer to the top of one of the most iconic companies around.

The Oprah of China, by April Rabkin, page 76

Yang Lan is one of modern China’s media biggest stars—a cultural treasure on par with Yao Ming or Jackie Chan—and one of its richest with a personal wealth of $300 million. Her rise to prominence is a tale of fame, ambition, and the business reality of modern China.

How TED Became the New Harvard, by Anya Kamenetz, page 80

From exclusive conferences to viral videos, TED has become the biggest education brand to surface in the past 100 years. Now, with TEDx—its new, experimental open-sourced community salons—can TED hold onto the prestige while it lengthens its outreach?

EXCLUSIVE: The Adman Wants a Soul, by Danielle Sacks, page 86

The biggest news of the advertising world this summer was Alex Bogusky’s sudden departure from a business that made him unspeakably rich. Now, the man who reinvented Microsoft with the successful “I’m a PC” campaign and Burger King with Subservient Chicken—turning Crispin Porter + Bogusky into the “It” agency—bares all in a Fast Company exclusive. Is this a midlife crisis or Bogusky’s greatest rebranding campaign ever?

Eggs for Sale, by Scott Carney, page 92

In the past decade, worldwide demand for human eggs has created a billion-dollar fertility business that has largely gone unregulated. Fast Company investigates the lucrative—and ethically questionable—trade for human genetic material, from London to Cyprus to Barcelona.

Must-See TV: The Web’s New Fall Lineup, page 98

Jack Black as Benjamin Franklin? Lisa Kudrow as a self-absorbed shrink? Zach Galifianakis as an all-sorts-of-inappropriate talk-show host? Our guide to the brave new Web video networks—including Funny or Die, Atom.com, and Babelgum—behind the most cutting-edge shows to hit your computer, iPad, or smartphone.