Highlights of the Issue: October 2010

SPECIAL REPORT: MASTERS OF DESIGN

McDonald’s $2.4 Billion Makeover, by Ben Paynter, page 104

Top execs at McDonald’s are looking to design to supersize their next growth phase. How design chief Denis Weil and his Innovation Lab plan to change the way you think about the world’s most iconic restaurant.

Plus: McDonald’s Design Heritage; New Looks Around the McWorld; What Ever Happened To Ronald McDonald?

Patricia Urquiola’s Bella Figura, by Linda Tischler, page 114

For tony Italian furniture makers, BMW, H&M and Mandarin Oriental, Patricia Urquiola is the designer of choice. It’s a beautiful business.

This Land Is Your Land, by Dan Macsai, page 122

Landscape architect Walter Hood elevates public spaces–city parks, highway underpasses, and street corners–from the mundane to the meaningful. His mission: designs that encourage people to get into green spaces.

The Graphic Exploits of Bjarke Ingels, by Linda Tischler, page 128

There is no hotter upstart in the world of architecture than Denmark’s Bjarke Ingels. A round-the-globe tour–Copenhagen to Shanghai to Kazakhstan to New York–reveals controversy, creativity, and a penchant for the dramatic.

Can Design Save the World? Page 138

A rising generation of designers has nobler ambitions than simply making pretty things. Meet seven up-and-comers who are creating solutions that are improving medical care, protecting the environment, reforming education, and empowering communities–in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

Hand-Me-Downs, by Tim McKeough, page 154

The most sustainable products are those you’ll never throw away, passed down from generation to generation. Here are 17 heirlooms in waiting–from the curvaceous Corvo chair to Alexis Bittar’s Klimt jewelry to one breathtaking watch–that we bet will stand the test of time.