Highlights of the Issue: October 2010

September 15, 2010
SPECIAL REPORT: MASTERS OF DESIGN
McDonald’s $2.4 Billion Makeover, by Ben Paynter, page 104
Top execs at McDonald’s are looking to design to supersize their next growth phase. How design chief Denis Weil and his Innovation Lab plan to change the way you think about the world’s most iconic restaurant.
Plus: McDonald’s Design Heritage; New Looks Around the McWorld; What Ever Happened To Ronald McDonald?
Patricia Urquiola’s Bella Figura, by Linda Tischler, page 114
For tony Italian furniture makers, BMW, H&M and Mandarin Oriental, Patricia Urquiola is the designer of choice. It’s a beautiful business.
This Land Is Your Land, by Dan Macsai, page 122
Landscape architect Walter Hood elevates public spaces–city parks, highway underpasses, and street corners–from the mundane to the meaningful. His mission: designs that encourage people to get into green spaces.
The Graphic Exploits of Bjarke Ingels, by Linda Tischler, page 128
There is no hotter upstart in the world of architecture than Denmark’s Bjarke Ingels. A round-the-globe tour–Copenhagen to Shanghai to Kazakhstan to New York–reveals controversy, creativity, and a penchant for the dramatic.
Can Design Save the World? Page 138
A rising generation of designers has nobler ambitions than simply making pretty things. Meet seven up-and-comers who are creating solutions that are improving medical care, protecting the environment, reforming education, and empowering communities–in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.
Hand-Me-Downs, by Tim McKeough, page 154
The most sustainable products are those you’ll never throw away, passed down from generation to generation. Here are 17 heirlooms in waiting–from the curvaceous Corvo chair to Alexis Bittar’s Klimt jewelry to one breathtaking watch–that we bet will stand the test of time.
What’s Wrong With Green Design, by Danielle Sacks, page 166
Award-winning tech designer Gadi Amit says his green-design peers won’t get anywhere if they keep equating sustainability with carbon footprint. His provocative plea: Sex appeal must come first.
JetBlue’s Quest for Cool, by Chuck Salter, page 170
Fiona Morrisson merges branding and design at JetBlue to lofty effect–and keeps the airline soaring amid industry turbulence.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE OCTOBER 2010 ISSUE
BP’s Twitter Trouble, by Anya Kamenetz, page 56
The lessons of the Deepwater Horizon explosion extend to PR: In the age of social media, brands can’t spin their way out of a mess like they used to. Not with Leroy Stick on the case.
Tim Kring Crosses Platforms, by Austin Carr, page 60
How the Heroes creator is using mobile media to pioneer a new kind of storytelling–and build school libraries in Zambia in the process.
Online Riches, by Dan Macsai, page 64
A new Web resource borrows from the success of Weight Watchers and DailyCandy to help twentysomething women improve their fiscal fitness.
Why Netflix and Hulu should merge, by Farhad Manjoo, page 66
Call it Hulu-Flix. Or Nulu. Here’s why Hulu and Netflix should stop competing and join forces.
Gowalla Gets Political, by Austin Carr, page 68
How candidate Governors Charlie Crist of Florida and Rick Perry of Texas are using the social-media service to give them an edge with voters this November.
In Defense of Millenials, by Nancy Lublin, page 72
The trouble with traditional employee-management techniques. Plus: cheers for five amazing young achievers.
Wanted, page 95
Food Network star Alton Brown shares his favorite tools that make a cookery out of his kitchen. Plus: A DVD box set that defines the modern sitcom; headphones that mesh sound and style; swizzle sticks that light up cocktails.
Numerology: Bloody Wonderful. By Jeninne Lee-St. John, page 180
The hair-raising numbers generated by the horror-movie business
For more of the October 2010 issue of Fast Company, please visit www.fastcompany.com beginning September 15. The October issue of Fast Company is on newsstands beginning September 21.
