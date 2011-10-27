Highlights of the Issue: November 2010

October 18, 2010
COVER STORY: Can Livestrong Survive Lance? By Chuck Salter, page 109
Lance Armstrong’s cancer foundation has become an innovative force in health care, selling 70 million iconic yellow wristbands and raising $50 million annually to improve cancer care and educate people on the world’s deadliest disease. But with legal troubles mounting for the seven-time Tour de France winner, his foundation could stumble. What happens when your greatest asset turns into your biggest risk.
“What Are You Going to Do About This Damn Cup?” By Anya Kamenetz, page 116
Each year, 3 billion Starbucks cups pile up in landfills—a big problem for a company known as a leader in corporate sustainability. What the biggest coffee retailer in the world is doing—including teaming up with MIT guru Peter Senge, Dunkin’ Donuts, and McDonald’s—to get you to never throw away another paper coffee cup again.
Plus: Next-gen coffee containers that could make the paper cup a thing of the past.
And: How companies including HP and Bristol-Meyers Squibb are faring in their own sustainability campaigns.
SPECIAL REPORT: THE RESULTS OF FAST COMPANY’S INFLUENCE PROJECT
What defines influence in a Facebook/Twitter/YouTube-driven world? Fast Company and marketing firm Mekanism joined forces to find out with the Influence Project. Six weeks later, with more than 30,000 participants generating 3.5 million page views and 586 million Twitter impressions, we unveil the winner, along with our insights on the perils and payoffs of online campaigns.
- The New Influentials, by Mark Borden, page 124
The YouTube celebrity with 300 million video views and corporate clients from GE to Intel to Mattel. The consultant advising the New York Jets as it launches its own apps and virtual goods. The curator extraordinaire who helped found the Huffington Post and now commands BuzzFeed’s network of 150 million users. Our guide to the unexpected players exerting outsize impact online that businesses can’t afford to ignore.
- The Influence Project, page 133
Jeremy Shoemaker, the winner of our Influence Project, mobilized his network to amass some 500,000 clicks—but not without controversy. Also: Our photo gallery of all 30,000 participants in the project.
- The Influence Virus, by Robert Safian, page 12
What we learned—about social media, our own brand, and squishy online data—from our experimental foray into viral marketing.
Waving a $300 Million Flag, by Rick Tetzeli, page 142
When Coca-Cola decided to put an unknown at the center of its 2010 World Cup marketing campaign, the Somali-born rapper K’naan got the kind of exposure $300 million could buy. But will it be enough to guarantee longevity in a brutal music industry?
The $15 Trillion Treasure at the End of the World, by Joshua Hammer, page 152
How Russia’s Gazprom has aggressively positioned itself to reap huge natural-resource riches up for grabs in the thawing Arctic. Joshua Hammer travels to the Yamal Peninsula in Siberia, the site of a 21st-century goldmine.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE NOVEMBER 2010 ISSUE
Rare Earth, by Kate Rockwood, page 52
Thank China for your vibrating cell phone. We map out the handful of countries controlling the metals and minerals that go into making the sophisticated tech gadgets we can’t get enough of.
Leading the Electric Charge, by Jennifer Kho, page 60
Five electric charging stations—built to support the Nissan Leaf, the GM Volt, and other forthcoming EVs—are vying to replace the gas pump.
The Sport of Social Media, by Patrick J. Sauer, page 64
The NBA runs circles around other leagues when it comes to Facebook, Twitter, et al.
One Early Adopter’s Trash, by David Lidsky, page 68
Hot web service Gazelle has made a business of keeping consumer electronics out of landfills.
Bring Your Robot to Work Day, by Ariel Schwartz, page 72
We test-drive a $15,000 robot that could fulfill the stalled promise of telecommuting.
The App Is Mightier Than the Mainframe, by Farhad Manjoo, page 76
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, the iPhone, the iPad—they’re taking over the workplace. How the Facebookization of the office is challenging, and changing, corporate IT.
Collaborating for a Cure, by Elizabeth Svoboda, page 78
The Myelin Repair Foundation pairs scientists in their labs with execs at Big Pharma to speed up the discovery of blockbuster multiple-sclerosis drugs.
ATMs of the Future, by Dan Macsai, page 86
An exclusive sneak-peek at high-tech money machines.
Fast Talk: That’s iEntertainment! Interviews by Stephanie Schomer, page 89
How the iPad is redefining film, television, and music for creators and consumers.
Wanted—Artisanal Edition, page 99
Who needs mass-manufactured products when you’ve got blankets as soft as the sheep they came from, cosmetics good enough to eat, and artful chocolates that are a feast for the eyes? Plus: Home-furnishing treasures found on Etsy—and when DIY goes awry.
Numerology: Peace Be With You, by Jeninne Lee-St. John, page 180
Happy birthday, Peace Corps! The numbers around the organization devoted to giving peace a chance.
