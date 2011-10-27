Highlights of the Issue: November 2010

COVER STORY: Can Livestrong Survive Lance? By Chuck Salter, page 109

Lance Armstrong’s cancer foundation has become an innovative force in health care, selling 70 million iconic yellow wristbands and raising $50 million annually to improve cancer care and educate people on the world’s deadliest disease. But with legal troubles mounting for the seven-time Tour de France winner, his foundation could stumble. What happens when your greatest asset turns into your biggest risk.

“What Are You Going to Do About This Damn Cup?” By Anya Kamenetz, page 116

Each year, 3 billion Starbucks cups pile up in landfills—a big problem for a company known as a leader in corporate sustainability. What the biggest coffee retailer in the world is doing—including teaming up with MIT guru Peter Senge, Dunkin’ Donuts, and McDonald’s—to get you to never throw away another paper coffee cup again.

Plus: Next-gen coffee containers that could make the paper cup a thing of the past.

And: How companies including HP and Bristol-Meyers Squibb are faring in their own sustainability campaigns.

SPECIAL REPORT: THE RESULTS OF FAST COMPANY’S INFLUENCE PROJECT

What defines influence in a Facebook/Twitter/YouTube-driven world? Fast Company and marketing firm Mekanism joined forces to find out with the Influence Project. Six weeks later, with more than 30,000 participants generating 3.5 million page views and 586 million Twitter impressions, we unveil the winner, along with our insights on the perils and payoffs of online campaigns.

The New Influentials, by Mark Borden, page 124



The YouTube celebrity with 300 million video views and corporate clients from GE to Intel to Mattel. The consultant advising the New York Jets as it launches its own apps and virtual goods. The curator extraordinaire who helped found the Huffington Post and now commands BuzzFeed’s network of 150 million users. Our guide to the unexpected players exerting outsize impact online that businesses can’t afford to ignore.

Jeremy Shoemaker, the winner of our Influence Project, mobilized his network to amass some 500,000 clicks—but not without controversy. Also: Our photo gallery of all 30,000 participants in the project.

What we learned—about social media, our own brand, and squishy online data—from our experimental foray into viral marketing.

Waving a $300 Million Flag, by Rick Tetzeli, page 142

When Coca-Cola decided to put an unknown at the center of its 2010 World Cup marketing campaign, the Somali-born rapper K’naan got the kind of exposure $300 million could buy. But will it be enough to guarantee longevity in a brutal music industry?

The $15 Trillion Treasure at the End of the World, by Joshua Hammer, page 152

How Russia’s Gazprom has aggressively positioned itself to reap huge natural-resource riches up for grabs in the thawing Arctic. Joshua Hammer travels to the Yamal Peninsula in Siberia, the site of a 21st-century goldmine.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE NOVEMBER 2010 ISSUE