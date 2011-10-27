Highlights of the Issue: December 2010/January 2011

COVER STORY: I Want My Twitter TV! By Ellen McGirt, page 98

Twitter is reviving a shared audience experience around television—and putting the company on a pathway to real revenue. How CNN, MTV, and Google are turning to Twitter, spawning a new era of interactive media. Plus: The long, strange history of interactive TV.

SPECIAL REPORT: Mayhem on Madison Avenue, by Danielle Sacks, page 110

The ad industry is in the midst of creative destruction, propelled by digitization, recession, and corporate blindness. It’s the end of the ad agency as we know it—and the dawn of a whole new world.

iCitizen, by Anya Kamenetz, page 116

Want to see where technology is really transforming government? Don’t head to Washington, D.C. Try Manor, Texas, and New Haven, Connecticut, where an army of citizen techies is redefining civic engagement on a hyperlocal level.

The Business of Boing Boing, by Rob Walker, page 122

The idiosyncratic blog survived the dotcom bust and the recent recession by refusing to compete with the Huffington Post and Slate. That—along with a healthy appreciation for the absurd—is why it’s one of the most popular online destinations. And why it makes money.

What Would Jack Welch Do? By Jeff Chu, page 128

Bill Hybels’s Global Leadership Summit attracts world-famous luminaries like Jack Welch, Jim Collins, and Bill Clinton as speakers and regularly sells out a 7,000-capacity auditorium. But this isn’t Wharton or Harvard, and it’s not for MBA grads or executives. It’s Willow Creek, one of the nation’s largest and most powerful megachurches, and its audience is evangelicals.

Everyone’s a Player, by Adam L. Penenberg, page 134

From IBM to the U.S. Army, video games are sneaking into every aspect of our lives—at home, school and work. Could the biggest challenges we face as a society—global warming, poverty, health care—be solved by gaming? How this emerging discipline can inspire us to work more productively, train smarter, and even eat our vegetables.