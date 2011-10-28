How Much For That Motorcycle In The Window? Inside eBay’s Physical Push For Mobile Sales

The goods artfully arranged in certain windows along Park Avenue advertise “The Inspiration Shop,” but you won’t find them in any actualy stores nearby. They’re eBay’s latest attempt to drive use of their mobile apps.

The windows are festooned with flair by design star Jonathan Adler–but they’re also tattooed with QR codes that take any shopper with a smartphone scanner to custom eBay landing pages that offer for sale products similar to those in the window. (Content from these QR codes can also be accessed via any mobile device at m.inspirationshop.ebay.com.)

In keeping with its tried and true business model–acting as the marketplace to simply connect buyers and sellers–eBay’s using the Inspiration Shop windows to represent the variety of goods available any time on eBay. The actual items in the windows range from denim to digital, auto engines to e-readers, and there’s even a motorcycle. The collection was curated by about 30 tastemakers such as race car driver Justin Bell, apparel designer Liz Lange, fashion model Coco Rocha, actress Lake Bell, and others.

The concept is part of eBay’s grand mobile commerce strategy that president and CEO John Donahoe says is expected to generate almost $5 billion in merchandise volume this year. That’s more than double the auction giant’s 2010 volume of $2 billion. Overall, the total value of goods sold on eBay was $62 billion last year.

Though it’s a small portion of eBay’s current sales, mobile is creating a new commerce environment, Donahoe tells Fast Company, one that blurs the line between online and offline shopping. And it’s growing rapidly as consumers change the way they shop and pay. More than 33.3 million U.S. consumers already browse e-commerce sites on their mobile phones. 8% scan bar codes to get more product information on the go and 7% make a purchase on their devices, according to a report by research firm Experian Simmons.

Donahoe asserts that nearly 500,000 new eBay shoppers made their first eBay purchase through the company’s mobile apps between January and July this year. eBay apps have been downloaded 47 million times. “We are focused on enabling commerce, helping consumers shop anytime, anywhere, and being the commerce partner of choice for retailers of all sizes.”Though there are no plans to open similar shops anywhere else in the world, the Inspiration Shop has a presence on Facebook.

Brookstone, Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman, and Club Monaco, among others, have all taken steps to incorporate QR codes to drive user engagement. Tech-forward fashion megabrands Ralph Lauren and Burberry have also used them in window displays and ads, too.