  • infographic of the day

How UPS Protects Temperature-Sensitive Packages

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The Healthcare industry is enormously complex and impacts the lives of people everywhere. With more delicate healthcare products entering the market, distributors are in need of a dedicated logistics program that can provide secure facilities for temperature-sensitive storage. This is when UPS can help. The infographic below demonstrates the range of specialized services and support UPS offers to ensure healthcare products are delivered with care.

