5 Rules Of Marketing To Women

There’s a shortlist of mistakes companies and brands typically make when trying to sell products to women. Marketing missteps can hurt sales, but more importantly, they can actually turn women off from your brand entirely. If you’ve ever committed the sin of “pink it and shrink it,” it’s time to reimagine your strategy. Here are five pitfalls to avoid.

1) Don’t pink it and shrink it

The cardinal sin of marketing towards women is to “pink it and shrink it.” The woefully misguided approach goes something like this: Take a

perfectly decent product, give it a marshmallow Barbie paint job and

miniaturize it so it fits perfectly into tiny female hands. Ta da! Female friendly. We’re bound to love it, right? What makes things even worse

is that the tech specs on “female orientated” models often fall short

of the “male” counterparts. It’s not the color of a product that

entices us, it’s the sleek design quality.

2) There’s no need to overtly target us

If you try too hard to push exclusively to

women, we’ll see right through it. Take time understanding us like you

would any other demographic, but please don’t overthink it. Just because we’ve got breasts doesn’t mean we have special needs.

We’re different but don’t want to feel we’re that different.

Far too many products are rammed down our throats yelling “Look at me! I’m being relevant to women! Here come the girls!”

It’s patronising, it’s ineffective, and often quite alienating. A

subtler, more nuanced approach is always far more successful commercially.

3) An emotional connection is a big selling point