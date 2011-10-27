HP Pivots Again: Meg Whitman To Keep PC Division, Taiwanese Animators Launch NYC News Service, Sony Now Owns Sony Ericsson

HP Holds On To PCs. So much for that drastic pivot. In August, then-CEO Leo Apotheker announced that HP would potentially be spinning off its PC division, which many felt was a response to declining margins in hardware and abysmal sales of its TouchPad tablet device. But times have changed with newly appointed CEO Meg Whitman taking over the reins. Today the company announced that after much evaluation, HP would keep its PC division, including its Personal Systems Group, which was responsible for the TouchPad and WebOS. “HP is committed to PSG, and together we are stronger,” Whitman said in a press release today. HP is the No. 1 manufacturer of PCs, with revenues of more than $40.7 billion in 2010 alone.

Taiwanese Animators Launch NYC News Site. Next Media Animation, the cult Taiwanese website behind a series of viral cartoon reenactments of current news stories, has launched an NYC-centric animation portal. Big Apple Daily shows animated reenactments of NYC news stories in their beloved and unique style. — NU — Updated 2:30 p.m. EST Google Offers Partners With Deal Providers. Finding great deals to offer your customers takes a lot of bodies on the ground and category expertise. Sometimes it’s more efficient just to pull in deals sourced by others. That’s what Google’s apparently doing. It announced today it’s going to start displaying deals from 14 other deal providers, including Dealfind, Plum District, HomeRun, Active.com, Schwaggle, and PopSugar Shop. It’s also launching a personalization quiz to bring consumers more relevant offers. — EBB — Updated 1:00 p.m. EST Apple Passes Nokia For Number One In China. In the key, rapidly expanding, Chinese market Apple’s now reported to be the number one smartphone maker ahead of previous leader Nokia. And more than a third of consumers prefer the iPhone, twice that of Nokia’s preference rate–while Apple’s purchase intention rate soared faster than anyone’s. Meanwhile, Samsung firmed up its third place. –KE –Updated 11:30 a.m. EST

