HP Pivots Again: Meg Whitman To Keep PC Division, Taiwanese Animators Launch NYC News Service, Sony Now Owns Sony Ericsson

HP Holds On To PCs. So much for that drastic pivot. In August, then-CEO Leo Apotheker announced that HP would potentially be spinning off its PC division, which many felt was a response to declining margins in hardware and abysmal sales of its TouchPad tablet device. But times have changed with newly appointed CEO Meg Whitman taking over the reins. Today the company announced that after much evaluation, HP would keep its PC division, including its Personal Systems Group, which was responsible for the TouchPad and WebOS. “HP is committed to PSG, and together we are stronger,” Whitman said in a press release today. HP is the No. 1 manufacturer of PCs, with revenues of more than $40.7 billion in 2010 alone.
Taiwanese Animators Launch NYC News Site. Next Media Animation, the cult Taiwanese website behind a series of viral cartoon reenactments of current news stories, has launched an NYC-centric animation portal. Big Apple Daily shows animated reenactments of NYC news stories in their beloved and unique style. — NU
— Updated 2:30 p.m. EST
Google Offers Partners With Deal Providers. Finding great deals to offer your customers takes a lot of bodies on the ground and category expertise. Sometimes it’s more efficient just to pull in deals sourced by others. That’s what Google’s apparently doing. It announced today it’s going to start displaying deals from 14 other deal providers, including Dealfind, Plum District, HomeRun, Active.com, Schwaggle, and PopSugar Shop. It’s also launching a personalization quiz to bring consumers more relevant offers. — EBB
— Updated 1:00 p.m. EST
Apple Passes Nokia For Number One In China. In the key, rapidly expanding, Chinese market Apple’s now reported to be the number one smartphone maker ahead of previous leader Nokia. And more than a third of consumers prefer the iPhone, twice that of Nokia’s preference rate–while Apple’s purchase intention rate soared faster than anyone’s. Meanwhile, Samsung firmed up its third place. –KE
–Updated 11:30 a.m. EST
@GuardianTagBot Will Answer Your News Requests On Twitter. The Guardian has announced their most recent digital experiment: @GuardianTagBot. Tweet search terms at the account, and it will search the website, and return a list of links to news that fits. It’s still a beta service though, they warn: Sending bald search terms works best, as it’s likely to struggle with full sentences, particularly personal ones. —NS
Sony Pays $1.5 billion, Owns Sony Ericsson. Sony has bought out Ericsson’s side of the Sony Ericsson mobile phone business for $1.5 billion, taking five patents and licensing agreements to other intellectual property, the BBC reports. With this buy, Sony can better integrate its mobile, tablet and gaming devices and operating systems. In the meanwhile, Ericsson is focusing on developing mobile phone infrastructure in China. —NS
Samsung To Get Expedited Appeal In Australia. When Apple won an injunction from an Australian court to ban the sale of Samsung Galaxy tablets until a later full hearing, it was looking like a bleak, tablet-less Australian Christmas for the Korean manufacturers. Now, Samsung has convinced the courts to expedite its appeals hearing. A date has yet to be set, but they hope they’ll be able to trot out the tabs well before the end of the year, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, an Italian court has denied Samsung’s plea to ban the iPhone 4S. —NS
Spotify Wins “Most Addictive Social Service” Award. Spotify has been voted into the top spot to win the title of “Most Addictive Social Music Service” at the MTV O Music Awards. When Spotify heard they won, they did the only appropriate thing and created and shared a
victory playlist. —NS
–Updated 6:00 a.m. EST
[Image: Flickr user epSos.de]
Yesterday’s Fast Feed:Conde Nast Subscriptions Soar On Newsstand, 90,000 Sweden Bloggers’ Accounts Hacked, “Asha” Is Nokia’s Hope For Emerging Markets, and more.