Highlights of the Issue: February 2011

COVER STORY: The Facebook of China, by April Rabkin, page 68

China’s top two social networks have over 260 million users—and growing fast. Inside the competition between Renren and Kaixin001; and how the socialist networks are fostering revolutionary changes in China.

The 15 Hottest Websites in China, page 73

Google, Amazon, Twitter, YouTube, eBay, Hulu—China’s got popular copycats for each one. Behind the Great Firewall of China.

Blown Away: How YouTube Became a Real Business, by Danielle Sacks, page 58

CEO Salar Kamangar has transformed what was once called Google’s Folly into a lucrative platform that is redefining global entertainment.

Plus: The 12 Tentacles of YouTube—How It’s Playing Every Game in Entertainment.

Tilting at Windmills, by Jeff Chu, page 76

Wind-turbine manufacturer Vestas wants shoppers to consider the source of the energy that drives consumer goods. So it’s creating a WindMade trustmark. But can WindMade ever possibly work as well as successful trustmarks like Energy Star or the USDA Organic label?

The League of Extraordinary Nerds, by Chuck Salter, page 80

Synn Labs created the amazing Rube Goldberg machine for the OK Go video, “This Too Shall Pass.” Now this collection of geek darlings is racking up paying gigs from the likes of Google, Disney, and Sears.

Molecular Healing, by Elizabeth Svoboda, page 98

First, Dr. Samuel Stupp helped paralyzed mice crawl again. Now he wants to help human bodies heal themselves.