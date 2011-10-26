Highlights of the Issue: February 2011

January 11, 2011
COVER STORY: The Facebook of China, by April Rabkin, page 68
China’s top two social networks have over 260 million users—and growing fast. Inside the competition between Renren and Kaixin001; and how the socialist networks are fostering revolutionary changes in China.
The 15 Hottest Websites in China, page 73
Google, Amazon, Twitter, YouTube, eBay, Hulu—China’s got popular copycats for each one. Behind the Great Firewall of China.
Blown Away: How YouTube Became a Real Business, by Danielle Sacks, page 58
CEO Salar Kamangar has transformed what was once called Google’s Folly into a lucrative platform that is redefining global entertainment.
Plus: The 12 Tentacles of YouTube—How It’s Playing Every Game in Entertainment.
Tilting at Windmills, by Jeff Chu, page 76
Wind-turbine manufacturer Vestas wants shoppers to consider the source of the energy that drives consumer goods. So it’s creating a WindMade trustmark. But can WindMade ever possibly work as well as successful trustmarks like Energy Star or the USDA Organic label?
The League of Extraordinary Nerds, by Chuck Salter, page 80
Synn Labs created the amazing Rube Goldberg machine for the OK Go video, “This Too Shall Pass.” Now this collection of geek darlings is racking up paying gigs from the likes of Google, Disney, and Sears.
Molecular Healing, by Elizabeth Svoboda, page 98
First, Dr. Samuel Stupp helped paralyzed mice crawl again. Now he wants to help human bodies heal themselves.
SPECIAL REPORT ON EDUCATION REFORM:
How to Spend $100 Million to Really Save Education by Anya Kamenetz, page 86
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gave $100 Million in stock to the Newark school system. There were wiser ways for him to distribute that money.
13 Radical Ideas, page 88
America’s leading academics, teachers, and principals describe the ideas they think could really make a difference in education.
Forget $100 Million—Michelle Rhee Wants to Spend $1 Billion! by Jeff Chu, page 94
The former head of the Washington, D.C., school district is the darling of education reformers across the country. Here’s how she’s raising $1 billion to promote that cause.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE FEBRUARY 2011 ISSUE
IFC’s Hotshot, by Ari Karpel, page 25
Jennifer Caserta is transforming the fledging cable channel with a mix of niche classics and original programming like the Onion News Network.
Wal-mart vs. Target, by Margaret Rhodes, page 32
How the two retail giants will go to war over mini-marts.
Luring Latinos to the Multiplex, by Malia Wollan, page 34
Pantelion Films, a division of Lionsgate, wants to make films that do for Latinos what Tyler Perry has done for African-Americans.
Samples Done Right, by Suzy Evans, page 35
Brands such as Marc Jacobs, Benefit, and Kiehl’s are using a startup called Birchbox to deliver samples to people who really want them.
Moviemaking for the Masses, by Luke O’Brien, page 38
At Xtranormal, you can turn your script into an animated movie in seconds. Its technology is so much fun that many of its videos have become viral hits.
Mum’s the Word, by Stephanie Schomer, page 40
Midwest retailer Hot Mama has reinvented shopping for moms who don’t want to feel like moms when they’re buying clothing.
An Insider’s Guide to Boondoggles, by Nancy Lublin, page 42
Here’s how to figure out which conferences to attend—and which to skip at all costs.
Haiti: Out of the Rubble, Into the Lab, by Jocelyn C. Zuckerman, page 44
Technologies created in the aftermath of last year’s earthquake are helping to fight cholera, rebuild the country, and replace it’s fractured banking system.
Bring on the Boomers, page 47
Execs from GE, Boeing, General Mills, and Volvo talk about the new way to sell to boomers.
Wanted, page 53
Boomboxes, unique bouquets, and the boutique appeal of customized matchbooks.
