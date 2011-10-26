Fast Company Announces 2011 Ranking Of The World’s Most Innovative Companies

Nissan, Burberry & Univision among the companies honored in the March 2011 issue and at FastCompany.com.

New York, February 16, 2011 — Fast Company‘s annual Most Innovative Companies issue honors major brands including Facebook, PepsiCo, and ESPN, along with such rising newcomers as DonorsChoose.org, Groupon, and SynCardia. Apple leads the annual ranking of the top 50 for dominating the business landscape in 101 ways.

Overall, Fast Company recognizes 350-plus companies, including more than 75 non-U.S. businesses. From Russia’s Yandex (No. 26) to Brazil’s Azul (No. 47) to South Korea’s Samsung (No. 43) to China’s Huawei (No. 18), Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies spans the globe.

In addition to the top 50, Fast Company presents updates on past honorees, including Disney, Hulu, and RealD. Fast Company also ranks the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in 26 categories. The top 10 in fashion, biotech, music, design, and advertising are featured in the print edition; other categories will be rolled out on FastCompany.com over the coming weeks.

“Innovation has never been more important to our economy and our future,” said Fast Company editor Robert Safian. “These companies embody what unleashing human potential can accomplish.”

Why Apple Is No. 1, page 69

It’s not just the iPad – it’s the platform for innovation that Apple has enabled. The proof: our selection of 100 Apple-affiliated achievers changing our life, our work, and our world.

It’s not just the iPad – it’s the platform for innovation that Apple has enabled. The proof: our selection of 100 Apple-affiliated achievers changing our life, our work, and our world. Zynga: Activate the Dog, page 84, by Ellen McGirt

The only-in-Silicon-Valley tale of a CEO who grew up by playing games.

The only-in-Silicon-Valley tale of a CEO who grew up by playing games. Photo Essay: Sweet Madécasse, page 118, photographs by Livia Corona

Building a bean-to-bar chocolate company in impoverished Madagascar.

Building a bean-to-bar chocolate company in impoverished Madagascar. Most Innovative Companies Alumni, page 18

Whose efforts at reinvention are paying off—and whose aren’t.

Whose efforts at reinvention are paying off—and whose aren’t. Top 10 By Industry, page 126

We rank the best and brightest across 26 categories, from energy to finance to media to sports

The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2011

#1 Apple

For dominating the business landscape, in 101 ways #26 Yandex

For its prowess in search #2 Twitter

For five years of explosive growth that has redefined communication #27 Amazon

For writing new plot twists for e-readers and beyond #3 Facebook

For 600 million users, despite Hollywood #28 Opening Ceremony

For building a global brand that still feels exclusive #4 Nissan

For creating the Leaf, the first mass-market all-electric car #29 IBM

For its computer that outsmarts quiz-show kings #5 Groupon

For reinvigorating retail – and turning down

$6 billion #30 Amyris

For using its biofuel expertise to save malaria victims #6 Google

For instantly upgrading the search experience #31 Double Negative

For blowing our minds with Oscar-worthy visual effects #7 Dawning Information Industry

For building the world’s fastest supercomputer #32 Kaspersky Lab

For turning hackers into an army of virus fighters #8 Netflix

For streaming itself into a $9 billion powerhouse (and crushing Blockbuster) #33 PepsiCo

For its ambitious nutrition R&D #9 Zynga

For being the $500 million alpha dog of social gaming #34 Univision

For pleasing its Latino base-and threatening the TV establishment #10 Epocrates

For giving doctors and nurses instant drug reference #35 SnØhetta

For design that’s both social and beautiful #11 Trader Joe’s

For vaulting past Whole Foods to become America’s favorite speciality grocer #36 Marks & Spencer

For aggressively pursuing a green supply chain #12 ARM

For efficiently powering the iPad, iPhone, Kindle, and nearly every other mobile device #37 Microsoft

For turning the human body into a game controller #13 Burberry

For breathing new life into a luxury stronghold #38 SolarCity

For being the nation’s leading installer of rooftop solar panels #14 Kosaka Smelting and Refining

For turning old cell phones into gold mines #39 Shaadi.com

For proving that marriage, Indian-style, works online as well as off #15 Foursquare

For creating a new way to reward customer loyalty #40 Voxiva

For encouraging good health via mobile apps #16 ESPN

For integrating new tech like a startup #41 Cisco

For big thinking on big new markets #17 Turner Sports

For growing like a new tech startup #42 Enerkem

For finding the hidden power of trash #18 Huawei

For building the future of telecoms #43 Samsung

For transforming itself into a steady source of cutting-edge electronics #19 Intel

For its big bet on domestic manufacturing #44 Pandora

For taking personalized music on the road #20 SynCardia

For giving artificial-heart recipients room to roam #45 GE

For its green dreams for trains, planes, and automation #21 DonorsChoose.org

For connecting kids who need supplies to donors who want to help #46 Changchun Dacheng Industrial Group

For turning corn husks into chemical building blocks #22 eBay

For transforming the mobile marketplace #47 Azul

For converting bus riders into frequent fliers #23 Nike

For its mix of sports, style, and, yes, plastic bottles #48 Stamen Design

For finding both art and science in data (and on Twitter) #24 LinkedIn

For turning 90 million members into the world’s most useful career database #49 FX Networks

For a great run of high-quality, low-cost laffers #25 Wieden+Kennedy

For dominating the airwaves and the Internet with its Old Spice campaign #50 Madécasse

For building a bean-to-bar chocolate company in one of the poorest countries in the world

Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies March 2011 issue is on newsstands beginning February 22nd and available online at www.fastcompany.com/MIC.