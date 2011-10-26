Featured in the April 2011 Issue of Fast Company

COVER STORY: Google: The Quest, by Farhad Manjoo, page 68

How new CEO Larry Page will lead the company he cofounded—and where he needs to watch his step.

Plus: What Google can learn from Facebook, Apple, GE, and others.

Follow the Billionaire, by April Rabkin, page 78

Recycling tycoon Chen Guangbiao says he wants to be “the top philanthropist in the world.” Inside his effort to transform charity in China—and make a name for himself.

The Greatest Article Ever!, by Rick Tetzeli and Ari Karpel, page 82

Inspired by Super Size Me director Morgan Spurlock’s bold new documentary about the ubiquity of branding messages in our daily lives, we embark on our own no-holds-barred exploration of the relationship between content and advertising.

A Sea of Dollars, by Charles Fishman, page 94

Water is a high-stakes business, with money to be made everywhere you look—from greasy wool to microchips. How water management is a strategic business tool at Coca-Cola, GE, IBM and more.

Plus: Water World: An eye-opening look at the numbers of the water industry.

The New Junk Food, by Douglas McGray, page 101

Former Coca-Cola executive Jeff Dunn left the company to become CEO of Bolthouse Farms. Why? To double the $1 billion baby-carrot business—and promote healthy eating—by marketing the vegetable like Doritos. And he knows every snack-marketing trick in the book.

Wikipedia’s Librarian to the World, by Karen Valby, page 104

Sue Gardener has transformed the site’s broken business into a growing hub with global ambitions. Can a fast-talking iconoclast out-think Silicon Valley’s gurus?