Featured in the May 2011 Issue of Fast Company

COVER STORY: Lessons of LeBron: The World’s Greatest Chemistry Experiment, by Chuck Salter, page 80

When the Miami Heat raided the free-agent talent market last summer, many people declared the franchise unstoppable. But the road has hardly been without bumps. From the Ego Equation to the Platoon Principle, here’s what every business can learn about teamwork.

The $100 Billion Sharing Economy, by Danielle Sacks, page 88

Thanks to the social web, you can now share anything with anyone, anywhere in the world. Is this the end of hyperconsumption?

Fast Cities 2011: The United States of Innovation, page 95

Bold ideas and brilliant urbanites are transforming America from coast to coast.

Houston, We Have Liftoff, page 96

Why Houston is our 2011 City of the Year.

Mayor Anise Parker proves that Houston isn’t the redneck capital of your imagination.

How innovators are helping to build the cities of America’s future.

The Cure, by Russ Mitchell, page 108

How Wright L. Lassiter III saved an inner-city hospital plagued by mistrust, mismanagement, and million-dollar losses.

Cargill’s Sweet Success, by Ben Paynter, page 112

When supersecretive agricultural giant Cargill decided to attack the no-calorie-sweetener market dominated by Sweet’N Low, Splenda, and Equal, it set up basement war rooms and covert labs. Only now can the inside story of Truvia—and it’s unlikely triumph—be told.

China’s Small Steps Forward, photo portfolio by Mark Leong, page 118

For residents in Shenzhen, the New Balance factory is a path to a better life.