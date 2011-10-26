Fast Company Continues to Build Momentum Around The Increasing Intersection of Business, Culture, and the Arts

New York, July 26, 2011 – Fast Company announced the appointment of Nancy Miller as West Coast Editorial Director, and Teressa Iezzi as Staff Editor. Both join the magazine with a focus on continuing to build Fast Company‘s presence as the leading voice around the rising connection between creativity, technology and successful innovation today.

“To be able to identify innovation, one must exemplify the tenets of innovative success themselves,” said Robert Safian, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. “Fast Company is not only dedicated to covering innovative companies, but seeks to mirror the innovation that defines leading companies within our own organization and within the editorial talent we choose. Nancy and Teressa bring a fresh perspective to our team in the areas of creativity and technology, and will offer us an increased ability to uncover how these two forces will continue to shape and define modern day innovation, and business success.”

In her role as West Coast Editorial Director, Nancy Miller will be a key point person in developing Fast Company‘s coverage of emerging trends in popular culture, as well as reporting on the business of entertainment and technology, and the increasing synergies existing within these spheres, in print and online. She will also work to develop new ways to enhance Fast Company‘s creative storytelling ability across platforms and properties.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to cover the merge of entertainment and technology, and the creativity and innovation that will guide that evolution,” said Nancy Miller. “Fast Company speaks to a creative, entrepreneurial, digitally-savvy person, and it will be a rewarding challenge to be able to develop new ways to bring smart content to this discerning audience.”

Teressa Iezzi has also joined the Fast Company team, to develop creativity focused coverage for the magazine that will aim to facilitate more direct interaction for readers with content. In her new role at Fast Company, Teressa will be responsible for developing content surrounding brand, culture, and marketing. Teressa has a proven track record for identifying creativity in an innovative capacity with a skillset that ranges from developing events that gather the best in the industry, to uncovering the next creative stars in her reporting, and will put all to bear for Fast Company‘s print and online properties, and events.

“Fast Company approaches business in a way that lends itself to highlighting great people and great ideas,” said Teressa Iezzi. “I’m thrilled to join this team and escalate the breadth and depth of coverage the magazine offers in the creative realm, particularly as creativity has clearly become the currency of our business landscape.”

Nancy comes to Fast Company from Wired Magazine where she served as Senior Editor responsible for building the publication’s entertainment and Hollywood coverage. Nancy was part of an editorial team that executed several of Wired‘s most successful covers, including the ASME-winning Mystery Issue with J.J. Abrams and The Wired Etiquette Guide with Brad Pitt. Prior to Wired, Nancy was a staff writer at Entertainment Weekly and an associate producer for KCRW, an NPR affiliate.