Sociable Labs Helps Retailers Turn Social Chatter Into Sales

Sociable Labs may be the secret weapon retailers have been waiting for when it comes to social media.

The San Mateo, California, startup offers a suite of social applications that can be incorporated right on a retailer’s e-commerce site. The main thing Sociable does, founder Nisan Gabbay tells Fast Company, is to help retailers focus on maximizing sales through social media, not just buzz-building. This can happen more effectively, Gabbay says, if a business gets out of the way of conversations between friends, which are happening on Facbeook (and elsewhere).

Active.com–the listings and registration site for outdoor and fitness events like marathons, bike races, and sports camps–used Sociable’s RSVP and Purchase Share applications on their Event Detail and Purchase Confirmation pages early on. People looking through those pages could see listings for events in their area, which events their Facebook friends had signed up to do, and then share their own plans to attend or participate in these events, as soon as they’ve signed up (and paid) via Active.com.

Broadcasting news of users’ commitment to fitness events translates to awareness and participation in other events listed on Active.com, Gabbay says. User engagement is driven more efficiently than a passive “Like” on Facebook. Active.com achieved 300% higher conversion rates than it got previously with Facebook and other social media.

Over the past year, the San Mateo-based startup’s been operating in stealth mode with a $75,000 cash infusion from Facebook’s fB Fund, and $1 million in subsequent angel funding. This week, Sociable Labs takes its site and service public, and has attained and additional $7 million round led by Battery Ventures.

Gabbay says that the capital will be used to hire more staff, as well as for sales and marketing. So far, the startup’s ten customers include “private sale” style fashion sites Haute Look, Rue La La, and a retailer of clothing and gear for outdoor enthusiasts, Backcountry.