54 Million IDs, 25,000 Sq. Feet, And 1 Massive Goal: Inside India’s Biometric Database Project

The organizers of India’s biometric project, “Aadhaar,” celebrated one year of its launch at the end of September, with a small party at its Bangalore offices. Since begun in September 2010, the project has scanned irises and fingerprinted Indians across the country, and has so far issued 54 million IDs, with the hope of meeting a goal of 200 million by the end 2012.

At the Aadhaar Technology Center in Bangalore, software engineers, research scientists, visiting professors, volunteers and government officials are working to keep the databases and servers running hitch-free, clearing backlogs, and building new applications to navigate and control the quickly expanding database.

“The technology center is the heart of the whole project,” R. S. Sharma, the director general of the Unique Identification Authority of India–the administrative body that owns Aadhaar–tells Fast Company.

Over the past year, the registration rate has grown, and data centers in

Bangalore and Delhi are now fielding 1 million new registrations every day.

The southern state Andra Pradesh anticipates that all their residents

will be registered by 2012.

When new data for an individual comes in, it is checked against every existing record–a process called de-duplication. This ensures that each person only signs up once–but it’s also a computation that will grow exponentially as both, the size of the database and the number of registrations per day grows.

But the Technology Center is growing, too. Ashok Dalwai, the deputy director general and head of the tech center says that the tech center space expanded from 9000 square feet six months ago, to 25,000 square feet in total today. And they’re angling for 26,000 square feet more. Dalwai won’t say how many more people they’ve employed to get through the work, but says that one of Aadhaar’s software developer partners, Mindtree, has added 200 features to the back end database management system in this last year alone, bumping it up to over 600 features today.