Why You Should (And Shouldn’t) Throw Your Employees Into Swimming Pools

It began, as so many great ideas for startups must, with being thrown in a swimming pool.

Arshad Chowdhury, the founder of ClearGears, which powers real-time performance reviews for business, explains. After working for Deutsche Bank and founding MetroNaps (which operated a napping center in the Empire State Building), Chowdhury moved to Colima, Mexico, in 2008 to run a startup called Crowd Interactive. He and his coworkers were passionate about having a great culture there: everyone was actively encouraged to take naps, for instance. The team was also passionate about a certain kind of transparency when it came to rewarding good behavior or punishing the bad.

“We had a 12-bedroom mansion with a pool in the middle,” Chowdhury recalls. “Whenever someone did something really well, or really bad, they got thrown in the pool.”

Work extra hard on that new product launch? You got thrown in the pool. Did your line of buggy code set everyone back for days? You got thrown in the pool. To see a colleague pull himself out, dripping wet, was to know that that person either did something awesome or something terrible, and you were about to find out which. “I thought, ‘This is great, but there has to be a different way,’” recalls Chowdhury. “That’s how ClearGears was born.”

It began as a simple Hot or Not for developers: you’d see a shot of one developer next to another on screen, and you’d click on which one you thought was more talented. This fostered competition at the top, but only despair at the bottom. Chowdhury (pictured here) began talking to experts on workplace motivation, and very gradually, ClearGears–which became its own company independent of CrowdInteractive by late 2010–evolved into the much more sophisticated and sensitive tool it is today.

Most giant companies, if they employ performance review at all, do it in one large cumbersome process at the end of the year. They also do it in a very top-down fashion, with the bosses handing down censure and praise from above. ClearGears, by contrast, parcels out the process in bite-size chunks, democratizes it, and anonymizes it.