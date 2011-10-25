Press Releases

New York, September 14, 2011 – Fast Company announced its October issue, available on-line and on newsstands today, will focus on “The United States of Design.” As in years past, the annual issue will recognize the 2011 Masters of Design – Jeanne Gang, Founder of Studio Gang Architects; Teddy Cruz, Owner of Estudio Teddy Cruz; Robert Wong, Executive Creative Director at Google Creative Lab; Aza Raskin, Cofounder of Massive Health; and Jake Barton, Founder of Local Projects – in addition to others that are influencing design in America today: Bill Moggridge, Phillip Lim, Mary Barra, and Mauro Porcini.

COVER STORY: Lessons of LeBron: The World’s Greatest Chemistry Experiment, by Chuck Salter, page 80. When the Miami Heat raided the free-agent talent market last summer, many people declared the franchise unstoppable. But the road has hardly been without bumps. From the Ego Equation to the Platoon Principle, here’s what every business can learn about teamwork.

New York, May 16, 2011 – Fast Company‘s third annual ranking of The 100 Most Creative People in Business , in the magazine’s June issue and online at FastCompany.com, counts down the most influential and surprising executives, artists, and impresarios crafting our culture—and our future.

New York, July 26, 2011 – Fast Company announced the appointment of Nancy Miller as West Coast Editorial Director, and Teressa Iezzi as Staff Editor. Both join the magazine with a focus on continuing to build Fast Company’s presence as the leading voice around the rising connection between creativity, technology and successful innovation today.

COVER STORY: The Facebook of China, by April Rabkin, page 68. China’s top two social networks have over 260 million users-and growing fast. Inside the competition between Renren and Kaixin001; and how the socialist networks are fostering revolutionary changes in China.

New York, February 16, 2011 — Fast Company’s annual Most Innovative Companies issue honors major brands including Facebook, PepsiCo, and ESPN, along with such rising newcomers as DonorsChoose.org, Groupon, and SynCardia. Apple leads the annual ranking of the top 50 for dominating the business landscape in 101 ways.

New York, March 16, 2011 – Fast Company was awarded a National Magazine Award for Digital Media for its breakout site, FastCoDesign.com, in the Online Department category, which honors a regularly updated, clearly branded department or channel.

COVER STORY: Google: The Quest, by Farhad Manjoo, page 68 . How new CEO Larry Page will lead the company he cofounded—and where he needs to watch his step. Plus: What Google can learn from Facebook, Apple, GE, and others.

Fast Company‘s 2010 July/August, September, and November issues were highlighted. When Apple surpassed Microsoft to become the world’s most highly valued tech company, the magazine revealed what really makes Apple Nation distinctive (beyond Steve Jobs’s never-changing attire). Fast Company took readers to the most unusual corner office in the land—Nike CEO Mark Parker’s art-gallery-like lair—and shared his colorful, private sketchbook (as well as his plan for how Tiger, Kobe, and graffiti artists like Mr Cartoon drive Nike’s business). The magazine both inspired and informed readers by illuminating how Livestrong has become the world’s most innovative cancer foundation—and how founder Lance Armstrong’s troubles could put his greatest achievement at risk. These three cover articles set the tone for coverage that is provocative, visually distinctive, and unconventional.

New York, April 5, 2011 – Fast Company was named a finalist for a National Magazine Award, the magazine industry’s highest honor, by the American Society of Magazine Editors, in the General Excellence category.

New York, May 26, 2010 – Fast Company’s second annual ranking of The 100 Most Creative People in Business (page 76) excludes anyone featured in the magazine in the past, including all 2009 honorees. The result is a whole new class of on-the-rise creatives, from Asia to Africa, Europe to the Americas.

COVER STORY: The Invincible Apple–10 Lessons From the Coolest Company Anywhere, by Farhad Manjoo, page 68 . Apple has unseated Microsoft as the world’s most valuable tech company-confirmation of its central place in American business and America’s culture. From corner offices to college campuses, we are all part of Apple Nation, aspiring to emulate the success, cachet, and cool of Steve Jobs’s unique creation. But just what gives Apple its distinct Apple-ness? Farhad Manjoo breaks through the generalities, hyperbole, and knee-jerk assumptions, uncovering 10 distinct attributes that companies, executives, and entrepreneurs can all learn from.

COVER STORY: The World’s Most Creative CEO, by Ellen McGirt, page 66 . No, we’re not talking about Steve Jobs. Have you ever known Jobs to create something with his own two hands? Does he pal around with street artists from Tokyo to Sao Paulo? Can he mix easily with athletes like Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods, and work collaboratively with them to design new products? Mark Parker of Nike does all that, and has wowed investors in the process. For years, Parker worked in the shadow of Nike founder Phil Knight, creating actual goods and technologies that have helped make Nike a global cultural force. In a first-ever in-depth profile, Parker invites Fast Company into his museum-like office—jam-packed with mind-blowing artwork—and shares his hand-drawn sketches, his unconventional management techniques and the untold story of how he rose from obsessive marathoner to shoe designer to the top of one of the most iconic companies around.

COVER STORY: Can Livestrong Survive Lance? By Chuck Salter, page 109 . Lance Armstrong’s cancer foundation has become an innovative force in health care, selling 70 million iconic yellow wristbands and raising $50 million annually to improve cancer care and educate people on the world’s deadliest disease. But with legal troubles mounting for the seven-time Tour de France winner, his foundation could stumble. What happens when your greatest asset turns into your biggest risk.

COVER STORY: I Want My Twitter TV! By Ellen McGirt, page 98 . Twitter is reviving a shared audience experience around television—and putting the company on a pathway to real revenue. How CNN, MTV, and Google are turning to Twitter, spawning a new era of interactive media. Plus: The long, strange history of interactive TV.

New York, February 18, 2010 — Fast Company’s annual Most Innovative Companies issue honors major brands including Cisco, Disney, and GE along with such rising newcomers as Spotify, Gilt Groupe, HTC, and the Indian Premier League. Facebook leads the annual ranking of the Top 50, after growing its user-base from 150 million to 350 million in just one year.

Cover Story: The Real Smart Phone Revolution, by Anya Kamenetz, page 66 .Forget the chalkboard and eraser. iPhones and other handheld devices are transforming the way teachers teach and kids-some as young as 3-learn. Thousands of new mobiles have come into use at schools across the U.S. in just the past year – and are being introduced across the globe, from Mexico to Nepal to Kenya. It’s all working, and shaking the education establishment to its core. Writer Anya Kamenetz reports on how technology is making kids smarter everywhere.

Cover Story: This Chief Means Business, by Jeff Chu page 72 . Why is Admiral Mike Mullen, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, having incognito meetings with top CEOs from Wall Street to Hollywood? America’s top military adviser says it’s all in the name of national security.

New York, November 24, 2009 – If there was ever an unlikely media titan, it would be Ashton Kutcher, until recently best known for his eight seasons on That 70s Show, for cringe-worthy celebrity pranks on Punk’d, and – oh, yeah – being married to Demi Moore. Fast Company senior writer Ellen McGirt shines a light on Kutcher’s transformation from Hollywood pretty boy to social-media-business visionary. “Mr. Social: Want a Piece of This?” appears in the December 2009/January 2010 issue of Fast Company, available online at fastcompany.com November 24 and on newsstands December 1.

Cover Story: Ashton Kutcher Is Taking Over the Media World. Really. By Ellen McGirt, page 74 . The 31-year-old star of That 70s Show and Punk’d is pioneering a new kind of media business, leveraging Twitter and Facebook for clients including Nestlé, Pepsi, and Kellogg. Senior writer Ellen McGirt reveals Kutcher’s bid to break down the walls between Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and Madison Avenue.

Cover Story: Transition Game, by Chuck Salter, page 56 .In the Great Recession, we all need to be improvisers. Steve Nash-the NBA all-star who made his career creatively managing chaos on the court and in business-shows us how to pick-and-roll our way through tough times.

New York, September 16, 2009 – David Butler has a nearly uncontainable design challenge: making Coke even bigger – and staying ahead of Pepsi. Butler, Coke’s first in-house VP of Global Design, has risen to the challenge by applying design principles to a multibillion-dollar operation – using whiz-bang initiatives such as a Ferrari-inspired beverage dispenser and sexy aluminum versions of the classic contour bottle – to help refresh the once-stodgy Coke. In “Pop Artist,” the cover story for Fast Company‘s October issue, senior writer Linda Tischler profiles Butler and Coke as part of the annual “Masters of Design” special report.

Why Coke’s David Butler Is The Real Thing, by Linda Tischler, page 90 David Butler has a nearly uncontainable design challenge: making Coke even bigger – and staying ahead of Pepsi. Butler, Coke’s first in-house VP of Global Design, has risen to the challenge by applying design principles to a multibillion-dollar operation – using whiz-bang initiatives such as a Ferrari-inspired beverage dispenser and sexy aluminum versions of the classic contour bottle – to help refresh the once-stodgy Coke. “I understand that there are some people who would like to hear the words ‘design-driven’ come out of our CEO’s mouth,” says Butler. “Honestly, I don’t care. We’re leveraging design to drive innovation and to win at the point of sale, which is fundamental to our business. Full stop.”

Intel Risks it All (Again), by Ellen McGirt, page 88 . Andy Grove famously bet Intel on a new chip architecture in the 1980s. Today CEO Paul Otellini is engaged in an even more dramatic bet. The goal: a new kind of Intel-one defined as much by market insights as faster-than-fast technology. How Otellini and right-hand Sean Maloney are reengineering Chipzilla-with assists from Apple, China, and a hip indie ad shop.

New York, November 24, 2009 – In the December 2009/January 2010 issue of Fast Company, Joshua Hammer uncovers the bloody shame of Zimbabwe’s newfound diamond mines and how they’ve stoked new violence that is pushing the country ever closer to collapse. The issue is available online at fastcompany.com beginning November 24 and on newsstands December 1.

New York, June 16, 2009 – In the July/August issue of Fast Company, staff writer Anya Kamenetz takes aim at admired environmental leaders including Al Gore and Harry Reid who are calling for an “electric superhighway” – a parallel to the “information superhighway” that enables the Internet. Offering both a compelling call to action and a cautionary tale about the far-reaching power of entrenched interests, Kamenetz argues in “Beyond the Grid” that local, renewable power – windmills and solar panels on every roof – offers a cheaper, faster and more effective way to update the nation’s energy system.

New York, June 24, 2009 – In the July/August issue of Fast Company, Adam L. Penenberg explores how Jeff Bezos’s push into e-books may be putting Amazon on a collision course with Apple. In “The Evolution of Amazon,” Penenberg offers insights into a fascinating strategic battle that spans tech firms, publishing houses and even, potentially, the entertainment industry.

Cover Story: Nokia Rocks the World, by Mark Borden, page 66 . Fast Company’s Mark Borden profiles Tero Ojanperä’s plan to “rule the world” and bold bid to trounce the opposition and transform Nokia into a media company. “You can laugh and say, ‘What is the point? Nokia is a cell-phone company; it will never get into the entertainment business.’ That’s okay. Laugh,” Ojanperä says. “That’s what people did when we said we were going to be the biggest cell-phone company in the world-back when we were making car tires and rubber boots.”

New York, April 16, 2009 – What do you say about a brilliant Hollywood director who suffers a breakdown, generates more money than God, and goes only by a three-letter moniker? In the May issue of Fast Company and online at www.fastcompany.com , Mark Borden finds a lot to say about the enigmatic McG – director of Terminator Salvation, and the Charlie’s Angels franchise, and producer of TV’s The OC, Supernatural, and Chuck – who in the past few years has overcome a debilitating anxiety disorder and stealthily emerged as one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood.

Cover Story: Hollywood’s Rogue Mogul – How Terminator Director McG is Blowing Up the Movie Business, by Mark Borden, page 54 . How the director known as McG, a master of music videos and guilty-pleasure TV, became a power in Tinseltown – and now plans to transform the studio system. Plus: Fast Company reveals exclusive on-set interviews with McG online at www.fastcompany.com

New York, May 13, 2009 – Fast Company magazine’s inaugural ranking of the 100 Most Creative People in Business puts Jonathan Ive, SVP of Industrial Design at Apple, in the top spot; Melinda Gates of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, ranks No. 2. “Creativity cannot be reduced to a formula,” says Fast Company editor Robert Safian. “There will no doubt be controversy over how we ended up with these 100 individuals, why certain names are missing, why one person is ranked higher – or lower – than someone else. But there is a perspective in our list: Taken in its entirety, it’s a snapshot of the range and depth of creativity across our business landscape – a remarkable and perhaps surprising source of strength in these times of turmoil.”

On the cover: Secrets of a SuperDesigner, by Linda Tischler, page 106. Dutch designer Marcel Wanders is expanding his empire to the United States – fabulously, of course. Wanders was a “slam dunk” choice to mastermind the new $200 million Mondrian in South Beach, says Mari Balestrazzi, VP of design for Morgans Hotel Group. “Marcel combines world-class design with a sense of theatricality and sense of humor,” she says. “And he has the vision to create a whole world.” The world he has created for himself is a multi-armed empire that includes Moooi, his mass-market home-and-office design company, deals with Puma, upscale-furniture company B&B Italia, and a new partners hip with Yoo, the $10 billion international real-estate-development firm of John Hitchcox and Philippe Starck, for which Wanders will design residential properties – in exchange for a percentage of sales. “For me it’s very simple,” Wanders says. “I want to create a body of work that is really, deeply important to people. One of the vehicles I use is business.” He also uses his famous theatricality, once even stripping naked during a speech. “I push hard, and I never, ever give up,” he says. “You know pit bulls? They’re sissy boys.” The entire article is available online here .

New York, October 1, 2008 – A Dutch superstar, an unyielding architect, a Green diva, a style soothsayer, a digital visionary, and 71 perfect products share the spotlight as Fast Company names its Masters of Design for 2008. Highlights of the issue include:

NEW YORK, NY, March 18, 2009 – Fifteen years after the genocide that killed an eighth of its population (1 million people in 100 days in 1994 alone), the small African nation of Rwanda remains one of the world’s poorest places: 90% of its adults are subsistence farmers, and its per-capita income is about $1 a day. But the country is now trying to reinvent itself-and conquer poverty-by embracing a new model of economic development: Build a global network of powerful friends-including CEOs from Costco, Starbucks, Google, and RealNetworks-to lure private investment, and market the brand of Rwanda. Fast Company’s Jeff Chu reports on how President Paul Kagame and other leaders are transforming the fabric of Rwanda’s economy. “Rwanda Rising” appears in the April issue of Fast Company and online at www.fastcompany.com , beginning March 18.

NEW YORK, NY, March 19, 2009 – Fast Company received two nominations for National Magazine Awards, the magazine industry’s highest honor, from the American Society of Magazine Editors in the categories of Reporting and General Excellence. “China Storms Africa,” by investigative journalist Richard Behar, which appeared in the June 2008 issue, was nominated in the Reporting category, while the June, September and November issues were highlighted in the General Excellence category.

Cover Story: Boy Wonder (The Kid Who Made Obama President), by Ellen McGirt, page 58 The untold story of how Chris Hughes, at the tender age of 25, helped create two of the most successful startups in modern history: Facebook and the Barack Obama campaign. Fast Company reveals exclusive details in the magazine and in accompanying coverage online at www.fastcompany.com.

New York, March 23, 2009 – Adweek magazine today named Robert Safian, editor of Fast Company magazine and fastcompany.com, “Editor of the Year” as part of its annual Hot List and Magazine Special Report. Fast Company was also named to the No. 2 spot on Adweek’s Hot List ranking of “Ten Under 60” for magazines with annual revenue of $60 million and under.

Cover Story: Ning’s Infinite Ambition, pg. 76. Ning isn’t just a site where users can build their own social networks – it’s a model of how to create a perpetual growth machine. Netscape creator Marc Andreesen and ex-Goldman tech analyst Gina Bianchini have tapped into the secret power that fuels Facebook, eBay, Google, Twitter, Digg, Flickr and more. The result is not simply a target-rich environment for advertisers, but a self-perpetuating “viral loop” that’s turning Ning into a model of what the Web can do for business.

Cover Story: Microsoft’s Desperate Quest for Cool, pg. 64 Microsoft’s problematic reputation has suffered a series of devastating blows recently, from its bungled Yahoo bid to Apple’s biting “Mac vs. PC” campaign. So the software giant has turned to ad-industry renegade Alex Bogusky-who helped make Burger King, VW and Orville Redenbacher hip-to overhaul its brand personality. But can even the Steve Jobs of the ad world pull off such a stunt for the House of Vista?

Innovation of Olympic Proportions, pg. 78 As Olympic athletes gather for the Games in Beijing this August, many of them will be wearing shoes built like suspension bridges; using softball bats made of aerospace carbon; or wearing swimsuits that literally shrink the swimmer. The July/August issue of Fast Company peeks inside the secret labs at Adidas, Nike and Speedo, and reveals the products helping Olympic athletes go higher, faster, stronger. Fast Company also reports that Nike’s Flywire HyperDunk basketball shoes-which utilize a space-age fiber called Vectran-could also change the shoe business. They are not constructed like traditional shoes but “printed out” via embroidery machines. As Paul Hochman writes, “There have been rumors that the new technique is so inexpensive it could allow Nike to return some of its manufacturing to the United States from China.” That would be an ironic and unexpected outcome for the Beijing Olympics. Fast Company Contributing Writer Paul Hochman is available to discuss the 18 hot new products that will give the U.S. an edge up on the competition.

NEW YORK — Journalists from across the nation gathered tonight at New York City’s Cipriani 42nd Street for the 2008 Gerald Loeb Awards Banquet. The Loeb Awards are among the highest honors in journalism, recognizing the work of journalists whose contributions illuminate the world of business, finance and the economy for readers and viewers around the world.

Among the 700+ total U.S. ABC-audited titles, Fast Company magazine saw continued momentum in its rate of growth of single copy newsstand sales. For the six months ended December 31, 2007, Fast Company magazine ranks 13th compared to the same prior period.

NEW YORK, February 11, 2008 – Fast Company magazine today announced its FAS-FAX performance for the six months ended December 31, 2007 as reported by the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC). Among the 300+ U.S. consumer magazines that claimed rate base for 2007, Fast Company magazine ranks eight in growth of single copy newsstand sales.

The new video network features coverage of technology trends, interviews with leading executives and business people, reviews of the latest technology products, and lifestyle programming.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2008 – The new online video network www.FastCompany.TV launched today with two shows — Scobleizer TV and Fast Company Live — both featuring top technology blogger Robert Scoble. GlobalNeighbourhoods TV (GNTV) hosted by blogger Shel Israel will premiere later this week.

Cover Story: What “The Brand Called Obama” Means for Businesses, pg. 84. Barack Obama owes much of his success to his ability to market himself like a consumer brand. Fast Company magazine’s April cover story, “The Brand Called Obama,” investigates how his campaign challenges not just conventional political assumptions but also conventional business assumptions. The magazine points out business lessons of Obama’s rise, from marketing strategies and leadership styles to the future of the workplace. Fast Company Senior Writer Ellen McGirt is available to discuss how Obama’s campaign is changing the business landscape.



Featured in the February issue of Fast Company Mike Rowe: The Dirtiest Mind in Business, pg. 64. Fast Company magazine’s February cover story takes an in-depth look at how Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe turned a disgusting idea into fame and fortune for the Discovery Channel and built a dynamic brand for himself in the process. Now Ford, HP, and others all want a piece of him. Senior Writer Ellen McGirt went into the trenches with Rowe to find out how he built an empire on dirt.



Mansueto Digital Announces Launch of New Video Network FastCompany.TV NEW YORK, January 16, 2008 – Mansueto Digital President Edward Sussman today announced the launch of FastCompany.TV, a new online video network featuring coverage of bleeding edge technology trends, interviews with leading executives and business people, reviews of the latest technology products, and lifestyle programming.



Featured in the December/January issue of Fast Company Magazine Open Season On Apple, pg. 82. Apple is arguably the most successful company in Silicon Valley these days. It is widely admired for its customer-focused products, its enviable design aesthetic, and unmatched success with problem solving. Yet, restrictive tech model is at odds with a prevailing assumption in most of techland that open-platform collaboration and iterative group work are what drive creativity and growth. Fast Company’s December/January cover story, “Open Season on Apple,” illuminates a philosophical divide in Silicon Valley and across our economy. Is openness and sharing undeniably the route to progress? Or is the conventional wisdom on this topic faulty – is the pressure of isolation what’s most needed to drive innovation?



Featured in the November issue of Fast Company Magazine How To Get 100 Miles Per Gallon -Today, pg. 74. Why are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Neil Young handing over their cars to Johnathan Goodwin? In Wichita, genius car tinkerer Goodwin takes the biggest American gas-guzzlers and rejiggers them to quadruple their normal mileage and push emissions close to zero, all while doubling the horsepower. That’s right, he’s created an engine that’s simultaneously green and mean. Goodwin says American automakers could adapt his methods easily. So why isn’t it happening? Has this guy figured out a way to save Detroit and produce a radically cleaner and cheaper future for the American car?



Featured in the October issue of Fast Company Magazine Fast Company Names the 2007 Masters of Design Are good design and business value mutually exclusive? According to companies like HP, Coke, Nike, and Proctor & Gamble the answer is undeniably “no.” In fact these companies have incorporated design into all aspects of their interactions with their customers and have found considerable success through this sort of full-throttle design engagement. Fast Company’s “Masters of Design” issue names the top men and women who are using design and innovation to separate themselves from the competition.



Featured in the September issue of Fast Company Magazine He Sold His Soul To Wal-Mart, p.74 Once the youngest president of the Sierra Club, Adam Werbach used to call Wal-Mart toxic. Now the company is his biggest client. Can he save the planet by working with Wal-Mart or is he just being used?



Featured in the July/August issue of Fast Company Magazine Al Gore’s $100 Million Makeover, p. 70 We all know the Al Gore who is being hailed as a visionary who was right about everything from global warming to Iraq. What no one is talking about is how his remarkable success as a businessman since 2001, has fueled his comeback. Gore has become a millionaire many times over, bringing him, in financial terms, shoulder to shoulder with the C-suite denizens he used to hit up for campaign cash. Fast Company reveals the untold story of how he become an insider to two of the hottest companies on the planet: at Google, where he signed on as an adviser in 2001, pre-IPO (and received stock options now reportedly worth north of $30 million), and at Apple, where he joined the board in 2003 (and got stock options now valued at about $6 million). He enjoyed a big payday as vice chairman of an investment firm in L.A., started a cable TV company, and an asset-management firm, both of which are designed to transform their industries.



FASTCOMPANY.COM WINS EPPY AWARD FORBEST NATIONAL MAGAZINE-AFFILIATED WEB SITE NEW YORK, May 24, 2007 – Editor & Publisher and MediaWeektoday presented FastCompany.com, a Mansueto Digital property, the 2007 EPpy Award for the Best National Magazine-Affiliated Web Site. Winners were announced at the Interactive Media Conference and Trade Show in Miami.







Featured in the June Issue of Fast Company Magazine Cover Story: China Means Business, pg. 64. If you think the Chinese will never catch up in the creative fields like design, architecture, advertising, and fashion, you’re kidding yourself. The next cultural revolution is happening in China. As a new global generation comes into its own, the old obedience is giving way to an edgy, outward-looking culture that’s eager to compete anywhere.



HAROLD BOLLING NAMED PUBLISHER OF MANSUETO DIGITAL NEW YORK, April 19, 2007 — Mansueto Ventures, owner of the Inc. and Fast Company brands, today named Harold Bolling as publisher of Mansueto Digital, a recently formed entity dedicated to the aggressive growth of the company’s multiple digital platforms, which include Inc.com, FastCompany.com, and IncTechnology.com. Mr. Bolling, formerly managing director of Sales & Marketing at Mansueto Ventures, will report to Edward Sussman, president of Mansueto Digital. Mr. Bolling’s appointment is effective immediately.







Featured in the May Issue of Fast Company Magazine Cover Story: The Kid Who Turned Down $1 BILLION, pg. 74. Silicon Valley was all abuzz when Mark Zuckerberg and his geek buddies blew a golden opportunity last year when they passed up linking their Web 2.0 startup Facebook with a big media giant. In a rare interview, Fast Company Senior Editor Ellen McGirt uncovers why the 22-year-old hacker-turned-CEO turned down $1 billion and reveals his future plans for Facebook.







MANSUETO VENTURES ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF MANSUETO DIGITAL AND $10 MILLION INVESTMENT IN NEW DIGITAL DIVISION NEW YORK, February 20, 2007 — Mansueto Ventures, owner of the Inc. and Fast Company brands, today announced the formation of Mansueto Digital and a $10 million investment in the new division. This investment is in addition to Mansueto Ventures’ continued expansion of the Fast Company and Inc. print magazine titles.