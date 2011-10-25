Frequently-Asked Questions

Q: Who can post comments on FastCompany.com? A: Anyone. But if your comment contains a link of any kind, it will be held in moderation until approved. The comment system is moderated so that we can spend time with engaging discussions rather than policing spam.

Q: Can I comment anonymously?

A: In order to leave a comment, you must give us a valid email address, along with a first and last name. We have no way of verifying this identity, but that does not mean you are entirely anonymous either.

Q: Can I be banned from commenting?

A: Yes. Commenters who are excessively self-promotional, obnoxious, over-use obscenities, or abuse others will be banned from the site. Users will be banned without being notified. Users can appeal a ban by emailing info@fastcompany.com.

Q: Can I edit or delete one of my comments?

A: You can edit your comments for up to 15 minutes after it is posted; just click on the pencil icon below the comment. We only delete comments if the material is offensive or abusive. Users can alert moderators to such comments by clicking on the exclamation point icon below the comment in question. If you want to delete a comment for another reason, you should send an email to info@fastcompany.com and include a link to and a description of the comment.

Q: Can I blog on FastCompany.com?

A: Currently, only Staff members, Guest bloggers, and Expert bloggers can blog at FastCompany.com

Q: How do I become an Expert blogger on FastCompany.com?

A: Whether you are a member with an existing blog page or a new member who has just joined the site, you can learn how to contribute by reading our guidelines.

Q: Can I be banned from blogging on FastCompany.com?

A: Yes. Just like commenting, a member of the site can be banned because of the blog posts they are creating. The same sort of questionable material will get you banned: spam-filled posts, libelous posts, excessive use of obscenity, or other inappropriate content. Users will be banned without being notified.