Leadership Hall Of Fame: Po Bronson, Author Of “What Should I Do With My Life?”

What was the impetus for you to write What Should I Do With My Life ?

I didn’t know what to do with my life, and I realized I wasn’t alone, I’d been asking this question forever. My wife was pregnant, the TV series I was writing for in L.A. was canceled, and I wondered if I could or should continue as a writer, and what my voice should be. It helped me relate to the story of others, who were in search of themselves through the search for meaningful work.

Why do you think the book was so successful and resonated with the business world in the way that it did?

Because it dug into people’s truest and deepest psychology, something the business world normally does not see reflected. Through work, and through our careers, is how people go on identity quests these days.

How has the economic downturn of the last few years changed people’s ability to create their perfect life?

I have never met anyone with a perfect life, so, that’s clearly never been possible and always been a fool’s errand. My book advocated that it was a 50/50 deal–half learning to reach for what you hunger for, and half learning to make the most of what you get. The most common starting point for people’s journeys was getting laid off. Thus, the economic downturn has not been an obstacle, rather the opposite – economic downturns force people to reinvent themselves.

Your books have such a diverse set of subjects; what had been the principle behind your writing career?