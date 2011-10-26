Remodel Your Meetings To Create Internal Entrepreneurs

Imagine going to work on a Monday, only to find that everything in your work environment changed overnight. The corporate reception area is gone, along with the receptionist, who could barely be bothered to acknowledge the likes of you, anyway. The corporate vision and “Have A Great Day” signs are down, and the surly security guard is nowhere in sight.

As you make your way upstairs, you are greeted by the directors of the company–people you know only by their appearance in corporate videos and their profile pictures in the company’s annual report. Miraculously, they greet you by name and warmly invite you to attend a brainstorming session, explaining, “We need to get things back on track.” This is completely from left-field, considering they’ve never so much as nodded to you before.

An invitation to suggest change is an anathema. After all, you’ve become accustomed to your ideas and suggestions being rebuffed. How many times you’ve been dismissed with, “Aw, we tried that three years ago, and it never worked,” or “Legal tells us that we can’t do it,” or “That will take at least 18 months to secure an approval.” But at this very moment, every obstacle you’ve encountered over the years seems to slip away. I forgot to mention that legal, compliance, human resources and operations have, overnight, changed their attitude, too. Suddenly they’re responding with bouquets of optimism and positivity; “That sounds exciting, let’s investigate the possibilities,” and “Fascinating concept, so let’s see what the design team can come up with.”

In less than two hours, everything is radically transformed. Each new idea is nurtured, explored and tested rather than flatly rejected with one negative cliché after another. The glass is suddenly perceived as half-full rather than relegated to its usual half-empty status. As instructed, BlackBerrys and iPhones are turned off. No-one is receiving or sending messages. There are no emails. The focus is absolute. Good ideas are immediately locked in. People claim responsibility for tasks. Small groups are formed to set plans in motion. Deadlines are set for the next month, as opposed to the next year. After the meeting, everyone leaves with a one-page summary of all the decisions.

Just as you’re about to leave the meeting, your alarm goes off. It’s 6.30 a.m., and you feel swamped with disappointment when you realise it was just one big delightful dream.

But why should it be that way? Why can’t big corporations become entrepreneurial? Given the fact that it’s these very big corporations that are often wounded by entrepreneurial start-ups, it really is time for them to look more carefully at the way corporations become rigid and stymied by their own entrenched culture. As Gene Hackman said to Will Smith in the spy thriller Enemy of the State, “Turn the strength of the enemy into their weakness. If they’re big, they’re inflexible.”