Owning The Onramp: What Netflix Gave Up When It Ditched The DVD

In January, when Netflix was riding high, I wrote that it was going to break my heart. While it offers an amazing service, its competitive advantage disappeared by its switching to online video streaming.

In the last three months, according to BusinessWeek, Netflix has lost a half-million subscribers and $79.5 million in market value. Some expect the company’s content cost–what it must pay the owners of movies and TV shows–will rise over 300% to $2 billion in 2012. Even at these prices, Netflix is losing content. Meanwhile, its competitors–DISH Network, Amazon, Hulu, etc.–are moving in for the kill.

On the way to the airport this evening, my taxi got stuck at the onramp to a freeway. That is when it occurred to me: Netflix is losing because it no longer owns the onramp.

The onramp is the point at which customers enter the game. The onramp is the position of power. If you can own the onramp, you can extract the value.

Netflix used to own the onramp. When customers wanted to watch a DVD, they had three choices: walk to Blockbuster, sort through the clumsy on-demand menu of their cable service, or pick out a red envelope that contained a DVD of a movie they knew they wanted to see because they had chosen it. The answer was clear. Get a movie you want with no hassle. Netflix owned the onramp.

When Netflix first moved into online video streaming, things looked promising because it was still the only service that offered online streamed movies–at least ones that you actually wanted to see–immediately. But its advantage became shaky. Whereas before it was the only game in town because no one else wanted to invest in the warehouses and delivery infrastructure replicating Netflix’s DVD subscription service would require, launching a movie-streaming business is relatively easy. Netflix’s “copying cost” decreased, so competitors copied.