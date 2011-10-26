Should A Game Console Make Moms Feel Less Guilty About TV Time?

I hate the feeling I get when my kids watch TV. When I see them slumped there, zombied out in front of the screen, it’s so hard not to feel guilty. I should be doing more to get them out of the house. Pump them full of fresh air. I imagine many parents feel the same.

So I wasn’t sure how to greet the news that Xbox is making a big push into the educational market with its new ‘playful learning’ range of Kinect titles aimed at 4-10 year olds. Of course I could see that the Kinect’s controller-free interface might encourage kids to use their bodies and motor skills to engage with subjects. But the guilty parent in me couldn’t help but worry–might this just another way for us to abdicate responsibility, to plonk our kids in front of a screen and tell ourselves that were doing our job? With the American Academy of Pediatrics warning parents to limit screentime, especially for infants and toddlers, it’s tough to justify. It’s ok, I tell myself. It’s educational.

When I arrived at the press launch this week in New York, my built-in British skepticism was turned up to eleven. Could this be really be ‘education’ or was it really ‘edu-tainment’? As I sat there waiting for the presentation to begin, the voice of a member of Lady Geek‘s influential mum panel rang loudly in my ears: “At the end of the day, I want my children to be climbing trees not playing on an Xbox.”

But then something surprising happened. As the scarily passionate Microsoft team began to show off the new titles, I could feel that, in spite of myself, I was softening. The Kinect really is a wonderful piece of technology that is intuitive and immersive, and the new games take full advantage of its abilities. As I watched the demonstrator and her child enthusiastically navigate round a virtual Sesame Street with a series of wonderfully fluid physical gestures, I was amazed when they both appeared within the game itself. I couldn’t help but think that what I might be looking at was the future of learning.

It can be easy to dismiss something as bad for our kids because it involves staring at a screen. All parents do it, and it’s impossible to shake off our natural prejudices that children should be outside hopscotching and bike riding and scraping knees as if it was a Beverly Cleary book and a stash of hidden pirate gold depended on it. But we have to embrace the fact that our children are being raised in a brave new technology age and my 3-year-old daughter–similar to the baby in the video–thinks a traditional magazine is a broken iPad.