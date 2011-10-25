Occupy Wall Street: The Book, Chinese Hackers Attack Japanese Parliament, Android Overtakes Apple On Apps

Foursquare+Yelp+Oink+Locavores=Loku, Launching Now . A reviews site with a local twist called Loku, one of Dave McClure’s 500 , launches in beta today. Loku plans to use a big trough of location data to help you find your nearest sushi restaurant, say, and also link that up with what locals are saying about the place. The idea is to help you avoid tourist traps, find more authentic spots, and strengthen community, even. Still up in the air is whether it’s too thin a slice of a crowded space dominated by Yelp and colonized by AroundMe and, more recently, Kevin Rose-backed Oink . –NS

–Updated, 1:30 p.m. EST

Occupy Wall Street: The Book. Progresssive publishing house OR Books is rushing a draft of the 200-page Occupying Wall Street: The Inside Story of an Action That Changed America to market on December 17. December 17 will mark the three-month anniversary of the protest; Occupying Wall Street will be authored by “Writers for the 99%” and will be available for purchase as both a print-on-demand and independent e-book. –NU

Chinese Hackers Attack Japanese Parliament. The Japanese government has admitted that hackers using China-based computers successfully infiltrated the computer systems of the lower house of the Japanese Diet. After an MP downloaded a trojan horse attachment, the unknown hackers gained access to passwords and other information belonging to the politicians. –NU

–Updated, 11:15 a.m. EST

Bluetooth 4.0 Renamed “Smart.” The Bluetooth Special Interest Group, responsible for managing the wireless protocol, just sent out a press release stating the new protocol Bluetooth 4.0 has been renamed “Bluetooth Smart.” Devices supporting BT4.0 will now sport a special “Smart” logo, or “Smart ready” if they only do a limited version. Though it’s just a name change, it represents how prominent BT4.0 will become for connecting devices–including being touted by some as “Apple’s NFC.” –KE