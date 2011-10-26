Connected: How Technology Explains The World

Is technological connectivity mankind’s next evolutionary step?

“We created computers as an extension of our brains, and now we’re connecting through those computers and the Internet cloud as a way of expanding them,” says filmmaker Tiffany Shlain, 41, who’s best known for creating the Webby Awards as well as her expertise on the Internet’s influence on society. “The way we think is totally changing–we’re interfacing with so many ideas.”

Her latest documentary Connected–which screened at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival and is making its way internationally around art houses this fall (including New York until tomorrow)–addresses how increased technological connectivity effects environment, population growth, the economy, relationships, and how we think and process information. The exposure and interactivity of the estimated two billion users is making people think interdependently, opening them up to new ideas and understanding.

She then intertwines that exploration of global modernization with the work of her late father, Leonard Shlain, a laparoscopic surgeon and best-selling author of Art and Physics and The Alphabet Versus the Goddess. Expanding upon his theory that the advent of the alphabet moved human evolution from a right-brained (conceptual, matriarchal) population, to a left-brained (linear, patriarchal) one, she suggests that technology–particularly social media–demands the equal usage of both sides of the brain, slowly paving the way for more innovative problem-solving, as well as greater gender and social equality.

Shlain cites as examples of this idea the recent story of gamers helping solve the structure of an AIDS-related enzyme, as well as her ability to be both a female director and mother who can work from home. “That wouldn’t have happened 10 years ago,” she says. But it’s also having an adverse effect: deteriorating in-person socializing, etiquette (such as texting and checking emails during meals), and privacy.

“Our goal with this film is to launch a global conversation about connectivity, its pros and cons, and how technology can be used to create a better world,” says Shlain, who next speaks at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles on Nov. 10. “I think people are ready to talk about this. There’s a great quote about technology that it’s neither good nor bad, but neutral. We need to mindfully and consciously use social media tools, and also know when to be present.”