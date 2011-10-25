Holstee’s Mike And Dave Radparvar Are Doing What They Love, And You Can Too

When brothers Mike and Dave Radparvar founded the lifestyle goods shopping site Holstee, their aim was simply to create a sustainable and ethical lifestyle for themselves. But after writing a manifesto that echoed across the web and into multiple languages, they discovered that a whole lot of other people wanted to live that lifestyle too.

Have you written a manifesto yet? You should. It’s a powerful tool for helping you make decisions about your business, and life. It’s guided the product choices made by the Radparvar brothers, and their cofounder Fabian Pfortmüller. They moved from T-shirts to 100% recycled wallets to a backpack–a new product which they announce in this episode of Change Generation.



Learn more about the Change Generation.