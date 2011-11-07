advertisement
Robert Wong On Why Google Plus Is Called Google Plus

By Adam Barenblat1 minute Read

At Fast Company‘s recent Masters of Design event in New York, Robert Wong, the Executive Creative Director of Google Creative Labs, talked about why Google+ is called that. And he offered an opinion on how the fledgling social network is doing. “It’s a long-term thing,” he says. “We believe that it will all get much better.” Go on… 

