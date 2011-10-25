Reid Hoffman Confirmed To Speak At Innovation Uncensored San Francisco

Update: Registration for Innovation Uncensored in San Francisco closes tonight. Get in while you can!

We are excited to announce the latest addition to our notable list of speakers: Reid Hoffman, partner, Greylock Partners.

Reid Hoffman is more than a venture capitalist. The cofounder of LinkedIn has a passion for entrepreneurship and a deep knowledge of startup culture. He’s supported breakthrough businesses from PayPal to Facebook, Groupon to Zynga. Fast Company‘s editor, Robert Safian, will interview Reid about his unique perspective on the current state–and future prospects–of the innovation economy.

Here’s a quick glance at all of our speakers.

Lauren Anderson, Innovation Director, Collaborative Consumption

Scott Case, CEO, Startup America Partnership

David Cush, President & CEO, Virgin America

John Donahoe, President & CEO, eBay, Inc.

Eric Feng, CEO, Erly

Reid Hoffman, Partner, Greylock Partners

Nathan Hubbard, CEO, Ticketmaster

Robby Kwok, Head of Business Development, LinkedIn

Franklin Leonard, VP, Creative Affairs, Overbrook Entertainment; Creator, CEO, the Black List

Kevin Lynch, Chief Technology Officer, Adobe

John Maeda, President, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD)

Alison Moore, SVP Digital Platforms, HBO

Dave Morin, Cofounder & CEO, Path

Craig Newmark, Founder and Customer Service Representative, craigslist; Founder, craigconnects

Lyndon Rive, CEO, SolarCity

Kathleen J. Powell, Cofounder and President, Cinequest

Seth Priebatsch, Chief Ninja, SCVNGR

Sarah Ross, Founding Partner, West Studios

Doug Ulman, President and CEO, Livestrong

Padmasree Warrior, SVP, Engineering and CTO, Cisco Systems

Gary White, Cofounder, Water.org

21 Speakers.

One goal: To inspire you to change the way you think about business.

Still unsure about coming to Innovation Uncensored in San Francisco? Check out the updated agenda, but don’t delay, tickets are going fast!