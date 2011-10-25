Reid Hoffman Confirmed To Speak At Innovation Uncensored San Francisco

Update: Registration for Innovation Uncensored in San Francisco closes tonight. Get in while you can!
We are excited to announce the latest addition to our notable list of speakers: Reid Hoffman, partner, Greylock Partners.
Reid Hoffman is more than a venture capitalist. The cofounder of LinkedIn has a passion for entrepreneurship and a deep knowledge of startup culture. He’s supported breakthrough businesses from PayPal to Facebook, Groupon to Zynga. Fast Company‘s editor, Robert Safian, will interview Reid about his unique perspective on the current state–and future prospects–of the innovation economy.
Here’s a quick glance at all of our speakers.
- Lauren Anderson, Innovation Director, Collaborative Consumption
- Scott Case, CEO, Startup America Partnership
- David Cush, President & CEO, Virgin America
- John Donahoe, President & CEO, eBay, Inc.
- Eric Feng, CEO, Erly
- Reid Hoffman, Partner, Greylock Partners
- Nathan Hubbard, CEO, Ticketmaster
- Robby Kwok, Head of Business Development, LinkedIn
- Franklin Leonard, VP, Creative Affairs, Overbrook Entertainment; Creator, CEO, the Black List
- Kevin Lynch, Chief Technology Officer, Adobe
- John Maeda, President, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD)
- Alison Moore, SVP Digital Platforms, HBO
- Dave Morin, Cofounder & CEO, Path
- Craig Newmark, Founder and Customer Service Representative, craigslist; Founder, craigconnects
- Lyndon Rive, CEO, SolarCity
- Kathleen J. Powell, Cofounder and President, Cinequest
- Seth Priebatsch, Chief Ninja, SCVNGR
- Sarah Ross, Founding Partner, West Studios
- Doug Ulman, President and CEO, Livestrong
- Padmasree Warrior, SVP, Engineering and CTO, Cisco Systems
- Gary White, Cofounder, Water.org
21 Speakers.
One goal: To inspire you to change the way you think about business.
