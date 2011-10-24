Infographic Of The Day: How The U.N. Is Fighting Global Corruption

We’re all aware of the global scale of corruption, whether it’s shoddily constructed schools in China or bribery and vote-rigging at FIFA . But can anyone really do anything about it?

The UN–itself no stranger to corruption–is trying. By 2010, 148 member countries had signed a treaty, which takes “a comprehensive approach to tackling corruption worldwide.” The video below enumerates what exactly that means in a handy infographic format:

UN against corruption – 2011

In case you didn’t catch all of that, let us break it down: They review stuff. And then other people review stuff. And then more people review stuff. And then some other people check the progress on that stuff. Then they “give suggestions” and “provide support.” That then gives you a portrait of how a country “is faring in its fight against corruption and which are the areas that require additional attention,” Christiaan Poortman, Transparency International’s director of global programs, says in the video. So all that and what do you get? Another report, we guess. That’s how the bureaucracy fights corruption: with paperwork.

