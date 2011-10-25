Your Tech Startup Has Launched; Now It’s About Staying Afloat

I am beginning to see the end of a cycle in the tech community, and a more Darwinian time ahead.

There are too many “me too” products, too many tools masquerading as products, and products masquerading as total solutions. All these new startups will not survive.

So rather than invest as this point, I’m doing a lot more advising. The environment for these nascent companies going forward will be very complex and competitive, and they will have to know a lot more about differentiation, brand strategy, getting and keeping customers, and bottom line, making money.

At this point in the cycle, the rubber hits the road. Even if you have raised money, there’s no guarantee of more, as investors sit back and wait to see what is made of their original investments.

One of the precipitating reasons for this post was the launch of Chime.In by Bill Gross. Coming so soon after Google Plus, Chime.In reminded me that I am now in the habit of checking Facebook, Twitter, and G+ multiple times a day, and checking in occasionally on Foursquare. And now Chime.In, with its compelling interest graph, has joined the fray.

By the way, none of them bring me business, except in very indirect ways. My business still comes from word of mouth and personal meetings. When was the last time you chose an advisor merely from status updates?