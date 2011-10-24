Netflix Suffers Big Subscription Losses, China Bans “Occupy Wall Street” Searches, Apple Posts Jobs Memorial Video

More Troubles For Netflix . Netflix reported quarterly earnings today, and as exected, the subscription service suffered more losses. Domestic users fell to 23.8 million, from 24.6 million, according to Netflix, “driven by a higher than expected level of cancellations.” Still, the company’s revenue went up by 49% year over year, to $822 million.

WikiLeaks Stops Publishing, Needs Cash. Founder Julian Assange has suspended publications via WikiLeaks in order to concentrate on accruing funds, else the whistle-blowing site risks facing bankruptcy by the end of this year. Assange blames a “financial blockade” by big-name credit card and banking companies which closed out payment processing options for Assange’s site. –KE

–Updated 11:30 a.m. EST

China Bans “Occupy Wall Street”-Related Searches. Massively popular Chinese web portal Sina Weibo has created a database of Occupy Wall Street-related keywords which are now banned. Chinese Internet users without a VPN will now have trouble searching for, among others, “Occupy Beijing,” “Occupy Shanghai,” “Occupy Qingado,” and “Occupy Financial Street.” — NU

–Updated 11:20 a.m. EST

Apple Posts Jobs Memorial Video. Apple has published a live video recording of the Steve Jobs memorial and celebration held on the Apple campus on October 19. Until the day of the memorial, from the time Steve Jobs died, the Apple home page was converted to a spare, sombre tribute to the company’s cofounder. Last week, a page on the Apple website streamed a selection of the millions of personal messages Apple fans sent in from around the world when they heard about Jobs’s death. —NS

–Updated 7:50 a.m. EST