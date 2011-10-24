Baseball, Big Data, And Learnings From Advanced Analytics

During summers when I was growing up, sportscaster Jack Buck hung out in our kitchen, speaking from the radio to my mother, Ann, nearly every night.

In St. Louis, Jack’s voice was a presence in hundreds of thousands of homes. He brought Cardinals baseball to life. He shared hours of commentary, anecdotes, and statistics related to the players and their game–our game, a game shared by my mother and the country.

As the 2011 Cardinals’ season continues to surprise everyone, I find myself thinking and talking about baseball more than usual. I recount how hard it was to start college in Wisconsin the year after the Cardinals beat the Brewers 4-3. I share the secret that my mother would have left my father for right-handed pitcher Bob Gibson had he asked. And I giggle when thinking about how my grandmother said her four children were conceived to the sound of Harry Caray calling a game.

Only some of these are the types of color Tim McCarver and Jack’s son, Joe Buck, sprinkle into their World Series broadcasts. How wonderful that data can now also stream from baseball fans and their families, like mine.

Social media at this point is as integral to the game experience as keeping score or enjoying a hot dog and beer. It facilitates a dialogue between people who don’t know one another, yet share a common bond.

During the post season, a banner behind home plate has even encouraging spectators to connect on Twitter using the hashtag #postseason, giving fans an opportunity to both share and learn from one another instantly.

These new social tools provide researchers unfiltered access to fan’s experiences, stories, and perspectives, which they can analyze and report. The University of Southern California (USC) Annenberg Innovation Lab (AIL), in partnership with IBM, is using advanced analytics technologies to uncover hidden sentiment from the Twitterverse around this year’s post-season play, for instance. While traditional media amplifies which teams and players fans love, gathering and analyzing why fans feel the way they do provides a new view on an old game.