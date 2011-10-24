Inspired By “Facebook Nation,” Obama’s Chief Disruptor Brings Startup Culture To The Gov’t

“Driving innovation and innovative thought across the scope of government is super important,” says federal Chief Innovation Officer Steven VanRoekel, who has been working under the radar since his appointment last August. After proving he could upend the federal bureaucracy with open government principles at the Federal Communications Commission, President Obama tapped him to bring a startup spirit to the entire federal bureaucracy.

Now, with the discretionary power that comes with the president’s blessing, he wants to bring in fresh young faces to head up agency technology overhauls, deliver real-time, crowdsourced data from federal organizations, and make technology a systemic part of federal programs.

Bringing Startup Culture To The Bureaucracy

“I came from a very fast pace of innovation,” says VanRoekel, a quality he wanted to instill in the FCC when he took over as managing director after nearly a decade at Microsoft.

During his tenure at the FCC, it launched one of the first pages specifically for developers to build apps on top of new data tools, ran a public contest for an app that monitored Internet service providers for disobeying new net neutrality laws, and redesigned the FCC website itself on open-source code (which won accolades from the tech community for its slick design).

The key to the FCC’s nimbleness, he argues, was a leadership that expected the organization to run like a startup. When asked if this meant he was going to change the hiring strategy for the executive branch, he answered, simply, “Yes.” Just last month, VanRoekel launched the Technology Fellows Program to bring in “young, just out-of-college” applicants to “create a pool of new talent to bring into government” starting 2012.

At the FCC, this idea manifested in bringing on young tech minds like Haley Van Dyck to help launch Apps.Gov, and scale it across the federal government–a strategy he’ll continue with the fellowships program and cultural shifts toward hiring more tech-savvy leaders.