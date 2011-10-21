Can EVs Ignite The Smart Grid?

I have been

conducting a lot of research lately on why it has taken so long to get the

smart grid on track in North America. It is clear there is still a lot of misconception about smart grids and

their benefits, as evidenced by the heated

debate regarding a rate hike in Illinois so that Commonwealth Edison

(ComEd) can roll out smart meters and grid enhancements. After identifying and writing about four

of the biggest barriers to smart grid adoption, I decided to turn my

attention to where I think we may be able to accelerate smart grid adoption.

Obviously,

one of the areas we have seen the most traction to date has been with smart-meter installation. More than 20

million smart meters have already been installed in the U.S. However, consumers

have received little engagement or training on why they need smart meters. Many people lack the ability to leverage smart meters for controlling smart appliance

usage or modifying their actual energy cost because most utilities don’t

actually vary their fees to consumers based on when they used their energy. But as homes get smarter and energy prices climb, the value proposition

for smart meters will continue to rise as well.

So

where else should we look for near-term wins in the smart grid rollout? I am convinced that we should be paying

more attention to two converging trends: 1.) increasing interest in plug-in

hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs); and 2.) the emergence of

vehicle to grid (V2G) technology.

Let’s

start with PHEVs and EVs. We all know that the current percentage of PHEVs and EVs on the road is miniscule. But there are important trends to watch. Of particular interest to me is the number of

manufacturers and models that are available or in production. Auto-industry analyst Alan Baum noted that in 2010, there were 22 hybrid and EV models in production, and he

projects that there will be 108 electric drive vehicles by 2015. The plug-in vehicle is going

mainstream. Obviously, it will

start with early adopters and fleet managers who can demonstrate a strong ROI

based on fuel savings. New York

City, for example recently, purchased 50

Nissan leafs bringing their EV total to 430.

There

is another important point to be made about EVs and PHEVs. Americans have had a love affair with their cars for

decades. And we all have a choice

in the matter (compared with other aspects of smart grid rollout, were choice

is at most associated with referendums). To many people–either because of the

financial savings, the cool technology, amazing acceleration or “green”

benefits–EVs and PHEVs are now trendy (A special thanks to Tesla for helping to make EVs sexy!) As early

adopters and fleet managers continue to embrace EV technology, the word is spreading, and

combined with so many new models on the way, EVs are poised for growth.

As more EVs hit the road, more accessible

charging stations are starting to be rolled out too. Coulomb Technologies and Car Charging Group recently

announced the rollout of 1,000 charging stations through its ChargePoint Network. Many more EV buyers are having

charging stations installed in their garages. For example, the eVgo

network in Houston is installing charging stations in EV owners’ homes for free

in return for a service contract starting at $49 per month.