Herman Cain’s Poll Stats Aren’t Pushing Pizza Sales

Herman Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and current GOP primary frontrunner, is running a campaign focused almost entirely on his business savvy. And he’s brought national attention to the Godfather’s brand, which has received nonstop coverage from every major news outlet (CBS, The Washington Post, Politico, to name just a few). But while Cain is successfully selling himself and his “9-9-9” “9-0-9” tax plan, it appears there’s one thing he’s not selling very well on the campaign trail: pizza.

As strong as he is in poll results, his popularity in terms of pizza pie is as limp as last week’s deep dish. In a slew of calls made to Godfather’s franchises across the country, it seems Cain’s celebrity has failed to stimulate sales of Sicilian or pepperoni slices. (Perhaps it’s the mixed reviews?)

If Cain’s popularity can’t even sell significantly more pizzas, can he really claim a mandate?

Said one branch manager at a Montana location when asked about Herman Cain, “Honestly, I have no idea who that is.” Nearly all the franchises reached reported having no uptick in sales or foot traffic. At a branch in Waterloo, Iowa, a manager said, “We’ve actually been a little slower for some reason–I don’t know why.” Outlets from Topeka, Kansas, and Chesterton, Indiana, to Omaha, Nebraska, and Houston, Texas, to Forest Grove, Oregon, and Savannah, Georgia, reported no change in business due to Cain’s newfound stature.

Still, most franchises indicated Cain had caused a buzz among customers, even if he didn’t help to spike sales. “I had one guy passing through who was staying at a nearby hotel,” recalls one franchise manager. “He said he’d heard so much about Herman Cain, but never had his pizza. So when he saw Godfather’s, he just had to come try it.”

Other franchises are smartly taking advantage of the opportunity. Jake Baker, director of operations for a handful of Godfather’s outlets throughout Illinois, says he’s received lots of questions about Cain since his rise to the national stage. “One gentleman came in and actually asked if Herman Cain ran this place,” Baker says with a chuckle. “We’ve maybe seen a little [uptick in sales], but nothing tremendous. We’re very pleased he’s running for president–we think it’s a great thing, and we’re actually running a ‘9-9-9’ special right now.” Most locations reached hadn’t launched a similar deal. “We have a ‘9-9-9 deal.’ It’s one of our deals that’s always been there,” says one branch manager from Indiana who was not familiar with Cain’s 9-9-9 plan. “It’s the cheesy-pepperoni pizza for $9.99.” (Another manager, asked whether his outlet was running a special based on what was then Herman Cain’s 9-9-9 plan, simply said, “What’s that?”)