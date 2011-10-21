Walter Isaacson’s Steve Jobs is due to hit e-readers and bookshelves and mailboxes (if you pre-ordered the old-fashioned way on Amazon) on October 24, and its gathering up the kind of pre-release press and enthusiasm usually reserved for one of Jobs’ product launches. According to one Simon & Schuster insider, “it’s definitely going to be the biggest nonfiction book of the year.”

When news of Jobs’ death came out, Amazon pre-orders of the book were just warming up, but 24 hours later, preorders had shot it to the top of the Amazon best-list, and it hasn’t budged since. Within days, Sony bought the movie rights to the book.

Simon & Schuster, Isaacson’s publishers have been closed-fisted on doling out excerpts of the book in the past weeks, with the only pre-publication snippets being released to Gawker (on turtlenecks) and Time, for a special issue on Jobs. Today, reviews and “leaked” information from the book is everywhere, as everyone from the PC Magazine to the Washington Post to the New York Times gets a chance to reveal what they learned in their pre-launch copies. To crown off the pre-launch festivities, Isaacson will appear on 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

While you wait for your copy, here’s “Steve Jobs” by the numbers:

Nidhi Subbaraman writes about technology and science. Follow on Twitter, Google+.