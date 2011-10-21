Key To Ericsson’s Success: Not Taking On The iPhone, Focusing On China And Mobile Infrastructure

The world is swiftly adapting to mobile internet solutions, and in industrialized nations the era of dumbphones and 2G tech is all but over. This represents a huge opportunity for Swedish firm Ericsson, because though you may not know it, Ericsson’s technology underpins much of the hardware that makes cell phone networks actually work.

After a very strong showing for the quarter, the company expects to sell some $41.3 billion in wireless infrastructure gear around the world this year, and Gartner expects this figure to hit $48 billion by 2015. Ericsson is big, much bigger than its partnership with Sony would suggest. Both before and since the company’s decision about 10 years ago to partner with Sony to make cell phones–a move that saw both firms shutting their own production efforts in favor of joint designs–the company has concentrated less on the consumer space and more on making money from the behind-the-scenes tech that makes the phones connect to the voice network, and mobile Net. They have innovated and earned money where others have left a gap in the market–around the whole world, not just industrialized nations.

CEO Hans Vestberg spoke to Fast Company about Ericsson’s future in the global communications game this week.

With China currently being feted as Apple‘s biggest opportunity for growth, Vestberg noted that Ericsson had in one form or another been operating in China for over a Century: “We came to China in 1892, we’ve been there a long, long time and we’re definitely the biggest international vendor in China–we have a high market share”, he said.

In particular being the “biggest” 3G tech supplier to China Mobile, and the “second biggest” for China Unicom, Ericsson serves both the world’s largest cell phone provider, and the world’s third biggest. With China’s middle classes embracing mobile technology (and loving the iPhone, it seems) Vestberg sees the head-to-head competition with Apple on the phone front as immaterial, and beneficial.

“With more smartphones on the market, there are more users of the network,” he said. Even if the iPhone becomes as popular in China as it is in the West, that could represent increased demand for Ericsson’s infrastructure and services. On the other hand, Vestberg sees Apple as competition for Sony-Ericsson, but is confident their offerings are in squarely different market segments with the iPhone at the high-end, and SE on the “high-end of the mid smartphone range.” He suggests, “We can probably live with each other.”