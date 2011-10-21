iPhone 3GS A Boon For AT&T, RIM’s “BBX” May Be Taken, NYT Publishes Insights From New Steve Jobs Bio

Soyuz Launches GPS Rival. A re-engineered Russian Soyuz took off from French Guiana, launching the first two satellites of the European Galileo navigation system. It’s the first time a Soyuz rocket has launched outside Russia. The Galileo system is regarded as a prime rival to the GPS network, owned by the U.S. —NS
Google Movies For Rent On Android UK. Android users in the U.S. and Canada were able to rent movies on Android devices using Google’s Android Market. Starting today, this service is open to users in the U.K. too. The U.K. launch is consistent with Google’s steady expansion of its product offerings outside the U.S. —NS
BlackBerry Popularity Drops At Enterprises. A new report from Enterprise Management Associates is estimating that 30% of users in big companies, BlackBerry’s biggest fans, will switch to a different platform in 2012. This report comes soon after RIM server issues left users cut off from BlackBerry communication, and RIM initially clueless, then apologetic about the global outage. —NS
–Updated 7:50 a.m. EST
This colorful Doodle is Google’s tribute to late Disney artist Mary Blair. In her decade at Disney, Blair worked on animated hits like Cinderella, Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland.
Free iPhone 3GS A Boon For AT&T. When Apple announced their iPhone 4S this month, they also repriced their older model phones, offering the iPhone 3GS and older models for free when customers signed on for a two year contract with AT&T. Ralph de la Vega, President and CEO of AT&T Mobility, has said on the company’s Q3 conference call that the price-drop has affected sales of AT&T iPhones, and that “we’re getting more new subscribers coming on the 3GS on the average than other devices.” With the increased demand, he added that AT&T had sold out their inventory of the 3GS. —NS
RIM’s “BBX” May Be Taken Already. The name of RIM’s latest operating system may be their latest tribulation. At this week’s BlackBerry developer conference, RIM announced that “BBX” would be their new tablet and smarphone-friendly operating system. Now a New Mexico firm called Basis International is claiming that they’ve trademarked “BBx” for their custom tools. Basis’ CEO told Reuters that they company had issued a cease and desist letter to RIM, which RIM said it had yet to receive. —NS
New Details About Jobs’ Life, Cancer Fight. Reporting from an advance copy of Walter Isaacson’s biography of Apple’s co-founder, the New York Times has published new details about Steve Jobs’ battle with cancer, like his choice to try state-of-the-art medical treatment, including having a sequencing anaylsis conducted. Reluctant to have surgery in his last few years, he betted instead on acupuncture and nutrition choices and experimental treatments. —NS
–Updated 6:00 a.m. EST
