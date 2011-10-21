iPhone 3GS A Boon For AT&T, RIM’s “BBX” May Be Taken, NYT Publishes Insights From New Steve Jobs Bio

Soyuz Launches GPS Rival . A re-engineered Russian Soyuz took off from French Guiana, launching the first two satellites of the European Galileo navigation system. It’s the first time a Soyuz rocket has launched outside Russia. The Galileo system is regarded as a prime rival to the GPS network, owned by the U.S. —NS

Google Movies For Rent On Android UK. Android users in the U.S. and Canada were able to rent movies on Android devices using Google’s Android Market. Starting today, this service is open to users in the U.K. too. The U.K. launch is consistent with Google’s steady expansion of its product offerings outside the U.S. —NS

BlackBerry Popularity Drops At Enterprises. A new report from Enterprise Management Associates is estimating that 30% of users in big companies, BlackBerry’s biggest fans, will switch to a different platform in 2012. This report comes soon after RIM server issues left users cut off from BlackBerry communication, and RIM initially clueless, then apologetic about the global outage. —NS

–Updated 7:50 a.m. EST

This colorful Doodle is Google’s tribute to late Disney artist Mary Blair. In her decade at Disney, Blair worked on animated hits like Cinderella, Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland.