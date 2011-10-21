Bad Medicine: The Health-Care Industry Is Failing At Corporate Social Responsibility

Of all the industries in the world, you might expect that the health care industry would be taking the lead

in corporate social responsibility. After all, every healthcare-related corporation, whether hospital

or manufacturer or services company, markets itself as promoting health and well being. Yet because

the health care sector has lagged compared to other sectors in terms of being resonsible corporate citizens, the long-term viability of many

health care entities is at risk.

One such example within healthcare is the pharmaceutical industry, which has made a business of

marketing the use of drugs for off-label purposes, misleading doctors and the public about safety

concerns, and falsifying evidence regarding the efficacy of drugs.

And now the pharmaceutical industry is suffering. Generic drugs are

increasing in quantity and popularity, the government and insurers are pressuring pharmaceutical

companies to avoid price hikes, and increased regulatory vigilance and government investigations

have wreaked havoc for many drug makers. To make matters worse, there are few new drugs in

the pipeline.

Hospitals and physicians are guilty of similar behaviors. Overutilization of profitable procedures and tests on well-insured

patients is common. On the flipside, underinsured and uninsured patients often struggle to get basic

tests and procedures performed.

Many of these problems stem from a short-term focus on quarterly profits and shareholder pressure.

At the same time, pharmaceutical companies have increased marketing budgets, ridden the coattails of patents as long as

possible to exploit profits, and then proceeded to lay off R&D personnel to manipulate quarterly reports

to appear favorable. Hospitals, which generally run on a very small margin, feel they are not incentivized

to improve proper utilization.