“Yes, And…”: Stealing The Rules Of Improv To Design Great Customer Experiences

Brand perceptions are built on reactions to experiences with a brand. As such, changing the experience is a powerful way of changing

brand perceptions and behaviors. Although the phrase “experience design” has

traditionally been applied to digital experiences, the practice can be applied

much more broadly. Somewhat still in its infancy, designing experiences can be

a daunting undertaking as it can encompass so much. Many don’t know where

to start and lack the framework to even think about how an experience can be

better. A few basic “rules” of improv can help as a starting place for

beginning experience designers.

Practicing improv is a great way to learn how to think on

your feet, be flexible, work collaboratively with others–all practices

critical to experience design. Some traditional “rules” of improv are useful in

the context of designing compelling consumer experiences:

Don’t

Deny

don’t disregard premise, no matter how outrageous. If someone says “The sky is a

crazy color of green today,” as a partner your goal is to build on that not

shut it down by saying “No it’s not…it’s blue.” In experience design, you

can’t start by denying what could be: “We can’t change the check-in process

because…,” for instance. For a great new customer experience to come to

life, it will have to break some of the conventions of the current

experience. Make sure you’re open, especially at the beginning of a

process, to accept what may be an outrageous premise or idea. In improv, this meansdon’t disregard premise, no matter how outrageous. If someone says “The sky is acrazy color of green today,” as a partner your goal is to build on that notshut it down by saying “No it’s not…it’s blue.” In experience design, youcan’t start by denying what could be: “We can’t change the check-in processbecause…,” for instance. For a great new customer experience to come tolife, it will have to break some of the conventions of the currentexperience. Make sure you’re open, especially at the beginning of aprocess, to accept what may be an outrageous premise or idea. Listen,

Watch and Concentrate

requires everyone to be paying attention to what’s said, what’s unsaid,

how someone is standing or moving, what their expression is. Anything can be fodder for where to take the scene. It’s the same in

experience design. Sitting back, watching, listening and

concentrating on how people are presently experiencing the brand (while

leaving yourself open to the outrageous) can identify moments where the

experience could be improved. Thoughtful watching (combined with asking

“Why?”) is perhaps the most powerful tool in experience design. Improvrequires everyone to be paying attention to what’s said, what’s unsaid,how someone is standing or moving, what their expression is. Anything can be fodder for where to take the scene. It’s the same inexperience design. Sitting back, watching, listening andconcentrating on how people are presently experiencing the brand (whileleaving yourself open to the outrageous) can identify moments where theexperience could be improved. Thoughtful watching (combined with asking“Why?”) is perhaps the most powerful tool in experience design. Be

Specific

details are the building blocks for the continuing story. Saying “That’s a

pretty dog” is less useful than saying “That’s a pretty Pit Bull. But why

is he dressed like a pirate?” It’s easy to imagine how to react to the

second statement because of its specificity. It’s the same with experience

design. Greater specificity as to what exactly needs to be changed (based

on your thoughtful watching) is the difference between “Make the check-out

experience faster” and “Make the check-out experience faster by SMSing

guests’ bills to their mobile phones.” In an improv scene,details are the building blocks for the continuing story. Saying “That’s apretty dog” is less useful than saying “That’s a pretty Pit Bull. But whyis he dressed like a pirate?” It’s easy to imagine how to react to thesecond statement because of its specificity. It’s the same with experiencedesign. Greater specificity as to what exactly needs to be changed (basedon your thoughtful watching) is the difference between “Make the check-outexperience faster” and “Make the check-out experience faster by SMSingguests’ bills to their mobile phones.” Change,

change, change

scene is all about change. Where the scene starts and where it ends is

usually where the humor, tension, and interest come from. In experience

design, there is always something to be improved. Saying “New and

Improved!” without being new and improved is worse than doing

nothing at all. A powerful improvscene is all about change. Where the scene starts and where it ends isusually where the humor, tension, and interest come from. In experiencedesign, there is always something to be improved. Saying “New andImproved!” withoutnew and improved is worse than doingnothing at all. Get

It On Its Feet Improv is not

sitting around thinking up clever ideas…it’s about being on your feet actively discovering clever ideas. Experience design must move from the planning stage to the

prototyping stage quickly. Rather than sitting in a conference room

imaging how people will react to a redesigned customer experience, get out

into the world and prototype it! Cobble it together with shoestrings and

masking tape, ask real customers to participate and interact, then watch

and learn.

Like improv, experience design is

an action sport, best done by a committed and crazy band of folks who are

purposefully creating the new. And like improv, experience design can be

delightful for the creators and the audience when it’s done well. So get on

your feet and get started on improving your brand’s experience.

[Image: Flickr user 2N Improv]