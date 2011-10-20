EdSurge: Mapping The Edtech World, Flipped Classrooms, And More…

A

few highlights from the recent issues of EdSurge,

the edtech entrepreneur’s weekly roadmap.

MAPPING

THE WORLD

Every pioneering settler needs a map and now the NewSchools

Venture Fund has started to make one of the edtech world. With

support from the Laura and John Arnold

Foundation, and contributions from edsurgent dudes Michael B. Horn and Anthony Kim, NSVF’s Ted Mitchell and

Kristina Ransick have pulled together a marvelous connect-the-dots portrait of

the industry, cataloguing companies into four high level groups (such as

curricula and instructional systems) and then into more specific areas (under curricula:

tutoring, test prep, digital textbooks, etc). The project aims to give

entrepreneurs and funders (nonprofit and for profit) a clearer view of the

industry. The market map OF 230 companies was unveiled at a meeting of

philanthropists in San Francisco. Click here to start

your voyage through the edtech marketplace. The challenge, of course, is

keeping it current. Other catalogues of the edtech world, such as StartL’s Dealbook, have

languished. No word yet on how this one will be maintained.

NOT

TO BE FLIPPANT:

We’re fascinated by the rumbling debate on the “flipped classroom”

model, where students watch lectures at home and do teacher-guided homework in

school. Fans

are exuberant. Skeptics raise the “digital divide” issue: we

can’t take for granted that everyone has the hardware and networking gear to

stream videos. (That’s led by Microsoft,

Comcast, Best Buy, and others working with the FCC’s Connect to Compete initiative to try to

bridge the gap.) Then there are the critics: Education blogger Frank Noschese

worries about the excessive

marketing hype around Khan and warns against the rebirth

of the “filmstrip teacher.” Liz

Dwyer from GOOD asks whether a video is more active or engaging than

reading a textbook. Who’s to say that students are paying attention–or just

chattering away on Facebook? (This latest

study from Rey Junco suggests this is where they spend on average 106

minutes a day.) Even earning “badges” for working through problem

sets is tricky, as

students using Khan Academy in Los Altos schools are learning.

What

gets lost in this whole “flipping” debate (forgive the pun) is the

fact that it’s a tool. And just like you can’t use a mallet as a screwdriver,

one tool won’t educate every student. (Personalization people!) Illinois

teacher Brian Bennett emphatically reminds us “the

flipped class is not about the videos”.

EdSurge

agrees: we’d like to hear more about how teachers are deploying

video as part of a multi-faceted teaching strategy–even if they learn a

few lessons along the way because it doesn’t work as

planned–rather than treating video lectures or the flipped classroom as

the cure-all for our education woes.

BLENDED, NOT

STIRRED So

called “blended learning” continues to be the biggest buzzword in

this industry. The term embraces many instances where schools fuse technology

and traditional teaching. Exactly what does that mean? Industry consultants, Ed

Elements, offer up this

spiffy, eye-candy video explanation of the different flavors of

“blended learning” that it has seen. These guys should know: they’re

the architects behind a number of pilot blended learning programs throughout

the U.S.