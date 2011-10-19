Meet The Man Behind The Zombie Penguin

What started out as a funny idea for a Halloween costume has since become a short film whose viewership is spreading online like–wait for it–a zombie plague.

Zombie In a Penguin Suit is the brainchild of Chris Russell, a young writer/director who studied film at Emerson College in Boston. The seven-minute short chronicles an entire second life for one vagabond zombie, from his moment of reanimation to the bitter end several months later. It’s drawn attention for its oddly affecting take on a familiar genre.

“Zombies, as they are traditionally presented, aren’t that scary,” says Russell. “In large groups, they can be overwhelming, but if you break it down to the individual, they are really quite pathetic, and relatively harmless.” Over the course of the film, the zombie in a penguin suit (from here on, referred to as ZIAPS) does temporarily join the roving gangs of his brethren, tearing hapless victims to ribbons, but he also spends much of the run time trudging alone. In a penguin suit.

The emptiness of a zombie’s existence is seldom more apparent than when a movie presents one traveling by himself. This idea, along with the Halloween costume, is what inspired Russell to make the film. “When a zombie pops out of an elevator shaft,” he says, “I always wonder: How long was he stuck in that elevator shaft? Where did he come from and what brought him there?”