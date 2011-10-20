Your Next High-Paying Job May Be In An Industry That Was Never On Your Radar

Sit in on any meeting at Reckitt Benckiser in Slough, west of London, and you’ll get some valuable insights on the changing global workplace and the art of finding a job. This rapidly growing consumer products company prides itself on attracting top executives whose instincts are honed for mobility, global adaptation and data-driven rationality. I’ve had the privilege of attending many meetings at RB because I’ve helped them recruit for the executive suite.

Here’s what you should know, if you have the good fortune to snare a job interview:

The winning combination of personality traits for RB isn’t nice, polite, pensive, and self-restrained.

Flaunting the premium you place on friends, family, and downtime is absolutely fine–at some other company.

If you build an argument out of facts you learned last year, or even two months ago, somebody may point you to the nearest exit.

RB manufactures a large line of products found in American kitchens and medicine chests. It owns brands such as Woolite, Lysol, Finish, and French’s mustard, as well as Clearasil, Mucinex, and some prescription drugs. Its mission is to place its brands in homes around the world, while keeping the lightest-possible carbon footprint. You can already find its wares lining store shelves from Mumbai to Mexico City to Kumamoto. With operating margins of 26 percent and solid year-over-year revenue growth, RB stands up well next to P&G and Colgate-Palmolive.

There’s no single secret to success like RB’s. But I’m finding that more and more CEOs at successful companies take pride in an aggressive, straight-talking culture that’s in sync with fundamental shifts in the professional landscape. As nearly everyone knows, lifetime employment is gone forever, along with defined-benefit pensions, secretary pools, retirement at age 65, and other balms of 20th-century work life. They’ve all been obliterated by globalization, high-tech innovation, and our collective embrace of constant change.

This means that hiring managers no longer expect job candidates to swear lifelong allegiance to the company, or even to the industry in which they were trained. Managers know talented candidates are restless–that’s okay, they’re restless, too. In an interview, you don’t need to itemize your skills, which are on your resume. If you want a senior position, don’t describe how, in your last job, you drove sales from $700 million to $1 billion. That’s also on your CV. What employers want to know–if they’re worth talking to in the first place–is not what the product you managed has earned, but how it has changed customers’ lives. They’ll also be pleased if you have that rare ability to see beyond the company’s immediate horizons, talk about what might lie around the bend, and chart a course that produces profit amidst inevitable change.

At big, sprawling companies that fail to embrace the ethos I’m describing, executives practice defensive arts: protecting their paychecks and championing the ideas of anyone who signs their performance reviews. One gets the impression there’s been a lot of spinal surgery, because it’s hard to find people with backbones. RB is different. At its headquarters in Slough, the week isn’t jammed with scheduled meetings. Products aren’t designed by consensus. Individuals own their business proposals, which get ripped up if they’re not grounded in knowledge and data. With fast-growing bases in Asia and South America, the company discourages candidates who shun relocation because of family considerations. Not coincidentally, this is a place where people can make many times their base pay in bonuses.