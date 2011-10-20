Survive Or Thrive–The Choice Is Yours

This is the quiet before the storm. I just finished off a plate of chicken marsala in an Italian restaurant, enveloped in the gentle clinking of forks and knives on china, plaid tablecloths, and bottles of olive oil. It all feels so warm and civilized, except for the luggage cars racing past the window and flashing lights of airplanes reminding me I am no longer in New York. I’m at Chicago O’Hare Airport stopping over on the way to the West Coast.

Tomorrow I’ll be working with a company struggling through tremendous pain. This once high-flying tech pioneer is trying to hold on as the foundation under its feet shifts into sand. Revenues are falling and the headcount is dropping. Anxiety is growing. Do they have the right strategy? Even if they do, do they have the cash and loyalty to execute it?

This is surely not the only company asking such questions. Despite the recent stock-market rally and the continued long-term bullishness I am seeing in most corporations, a huge portion of companies are worried about how they will survive.

Here are four critical steps you can take to trigger a transformation, to move from just surviving to thriving. I collected these last month during my latest “Outthinker Network” meeting in New York. This group of entrepreneurs and senior execs include chief innovation officers, chief strategy officers, and business unit heads–the kinds of people who have managed through troubling times before yet are self-aware enough to know they still have a lot to learn.

We spent the entire afternoon discussing how to manage change and transformation and concluded the discussion with a set of jewels–key lessons that anyone seeking to survive and thrive should be thinking about today.

1. Listen: Before you decide what action to take, force yourself to listen. You wouldn’t want a doctor to diagnose you without first using his stethoscope, would you? One member shared a tip we all wrote down in our notebooks: Pay close attention to what your organization punishes and ignores. Do they punish risk-taking (even while they publically espouse it)? Do they ignore comments like “Our products are just not as good as our competitors’”?