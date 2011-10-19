Infographic: People Are Starving, But There Is Enough Food To Go Around

If you’re reading this, chances are you had enough to eat last night. And last week. In fact–barring diets–you’ve probably always had enough to eat and are often throwing out a lot of food. There are, though, as we’ve been told in countless charity informericals, hungry people all over the world. And as world population explodes, there are going to be more and more. This infographic shows how bad this hunger crisis is, but also that we have the means at hand to fix it.

How many people don’t have enough food? One in seven, which means almost one billion people are undernourished. This number is actually steeply down from recent years, when it soared due to various global food crises, but it’s still drastically higher than it has been at most times over the last 30 years.

And that’s just today. The world is projected to add another 3 billion people in the next 40 years, which means we will need to produce much more food in the future.