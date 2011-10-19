Google+ Will Support Pseudonyms In The Future, PlayStation Vita Launch Date Announced, Google And Samsung Unveil Galaxy Nexus

Google+ Will Support Pseudonyms In The Future. At Web 2.0, Google+ lead Vic Gondutra said the service will support pseudonyms in the future. There are two reasons that Google+ didn’t do it from jump, he said: First was just because of development priorities–you can only do so much at once. The second, said Gondutra, was that Google initially envisioned the service as a place where you connect to people you know. As such, they wanted to go out the door with people using their real names. “That doesn’t mean we’re not going to support other forms of identity,” Gundotra said. “We’ll add these features.” — EBB

— Updated 5:25 p.m. EST PlayStation Vita Launching February 22, 2012. At the Web 2.0 web conference last night, SCEA CEO Jack Tretton announced that Sony will be releasing their new handheld game device, PlayStation Vita, on February 22, 2012 in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It will cost $249.99/€249.99 for a Wi-Fi model and $299.99/€299.99 for the 3G version. PS Vita launches December 17, 2011 in Japan. –KO –Updated 8:35 a.m. EST Apple Site Adds Fan Homage To Jobs. While retaining an image of Steve Jobs on its homepage, ditching ads and mention of its new flagship iPhone in deferrence to its inventor, Apple‘s now updated the page with a link to emails from “over a million people from all over the world” who took the time to email Apple at an official tribute address. Apple doesn’t often do social, but in this case it has tried very hard to keep the interaction meaningful and simple. Jobs died October 5th. –KE

Google, Samsung Unveil Galaxy Nexus. Google and Samsung‘s newest phone comes with Google’s first ever serving of Ice Cream Sandwich, or, Android 4.0. Its several new features include “Face Unlock,” in which a camera will confirm your face before unlocking the phone. The Galaxy Nexus is also NFC and 4G savvy. —NS RIM Shows Developers New OS. At the BlackBerry DevCon conference, Research in Motion announced a new operating system called BBX. It’s a unified operating system for tablets and phones, and is a hybrid of two existing, separate OSs–BlackBerry OS and QNX–which each run RIM phones and the BlackBerry Playbook tablet respectively. —NS Google Moving To Encrypted Search. Moving forward on protecting personalized search results, Google will soon encrypt search results using the SSL protocol when people use Google to search the web. People watching on unencrypted networks will not be able to see the results of the query, though they may be able to see the website visited by the Googler. —NS –Updated 5:45 a.m. EST [Image: Flickr user meddygarnet]

